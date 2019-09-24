Aides of Atta Noor Announced Their Support from Ashraf Ghani

(Last Updated On: September 24, 2019)

Presidential candidate Mohammad Ashraf Ghani participated at a campaign rally in Balkh province on Tuesday.

A number of political figures close to Atta Mohammad Noor, the former governor of Balkh and Chief Executive of Jamiat-e-Islami party, announced their support from Ghani’s electoral ticket in Mazar-e-Sharif City.

Speaking to his supporters at the rally, Ghani said that residents of Balkh province handed him the key of success.

He encouraged his supporters to take part in the upcoming elections.

Referring to his latest remarks about late Marshal Fahim, Ghani said that his comments about Marshal Fahim was misinterpreted, adding that Fahim was his “best friend”.

Mohammad Afzal Hadid, the Head of Balkh provincial council said that the people of Balkh supported Abdullah Abdullah in 2014 presidential elections but he did not fulfill his promises.

“We cast our votes to our old friends but they did not defend from our right and even betrayed,” Hadid who is a close aide of Mr. Noor said, “I’m sure that Dr. [Ghani] will stand firm on his promises.”

In 2018, tensions rise between Atta Mohammad Noor, Ashraf Ghani, and Abdullah Abdullah after Ghani dismissed Noor from his position as governor of Balkh.

During the candidate’s registration period, Mr. Noor joined Mohammad Hanif Atmar’s campaign team until an internal rift reported within Mr. Atmar’s campaign.