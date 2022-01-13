Latest News
Aid reaches at-risk families in Paktika, thanks to Bayat Foundation
Bayat Foundation officials said on Thursday that they have distributed food to hundreds of needy families in Paktika province this week in a bid to bring relief to as many local residents as possible.
According to the officials, the food parcels included flour, rice and oil.
This is part of Bayat Foundation’s ongoing efforts to help desperate Afghans survive the freezing winter months.
In the past two months, the foundation has distributed food aid to thousands of people including those living in Herat, Balkh, Nangarhar, Ghazni, Khost, Kunduz, Kandahar, Kunar, Urozgan, Kabul and Bamiyan provinces.
“Today we distributed food to people in Paktika province. This is part of Bayat Foundation’s ongoing food aid campaign, said Salam Sharifi, the head of Bayat Foundation’s southeastern zone.
Sharifi said an assessment was carried out prior to them distributing the food in order to identify families who were in desperate need of assistance.
At risks families in Paktika welcomed the move and called on other charity organizations to also help Afghans.
“Thank you so much to Bayat Foundation for helping us. More people are in need of help here. Allah may reward it (Bayat Foudation),” said Hazrat Mohammad, a resident of Paktika.
“We are grateful to Bayat Foundation that helped us. We call on other organizations to help needy people. More people are in need [in Paktika],” said Noor Mohammad, another resident.
Local officials also welcomed the move and said they hope more charities come forward to help.
“Thank you very much Bayat Foundation for helping families in Paktika province. We call on other charity organizations to help people of this province,” said Mawlawi Mohibullah Hamas, deputy governor of Paktika.
Every winter Bayat Foundation carries out its winter aid program. However, this year it has substantially increased its campaign in a bid to alleviate some of the hunger that is gripping Afghans across the country amid a serious economic crisis.
As a leading Afghan charity organization, the foundation has for years also helped in other key areas. Over the years it has helped build mosques, hospitals, clinics, sport stadiums, and schools in the country.
Over 30 prisoners released from Takhar jail
The Takhar Justice and Judicial Commission, which investigates problems in the province’s prisons, has found 37 prisoners incarcerated at the facility to be innocent and released them this week.
Takhar court officials say some of the detainees had charges against them and that their crimes were minor. These prisoners were released without bail, while others were released on bail.
“They are released in two categories, one has no guarantee and they were not charged and a number of inmates were released on bail and some were transferred to districts and will be released on bail after investigations (have been completed),” said Mawlavi Abdul Manan, Takhar City Court judge.
Takhar court officials say that in future members of this commission will visit the prison every two weeks to assess the challenges of the prisoners and release innocent people.
Officials at Takhar prison say 84 people are being held in prison, including seven women.
In addition to the release of the 37 prisoners, additional inmates who allegedly committed crimes in districts would be transferred to the relevant districts while investigations are conducted into their cases.
The people who were released from prison welcomed the move and say that they will refrain from committing crimes in future.
“I was here for 45 days, now I am released, and will go home, I will not sin anymore, these 45 days of imprisonment is enough,” said Habibullah, a released prisoner.
Prison officials have urged members of the Islamic Emirate to introduce the detainees to the judiciary and not to send people to prison without a court order.
IEA seeking greater role in distribution of foreign aid
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) administration proposed a joint body on Wednesday of its officials and international representatives to coordinate billions of dollars in planned aid.
It was not clear whether the United Nations and foreign governments would back any such agreement as it would constitute a stark increase in access to international funding by the IEA, whose officials have been sidelined due to sanctions, Reuters reported.
An abrupt withdrawal of foreign aid last year following the hasty U.S. exit and IEA victory in August left Afghanistan’s fragile economy on the brink of collapse, with food prices rising rapidly and causing widespread hunger.
Western sanctions aimed at the IEA also prevented the passage of basic supplies of food and medicine, although this has since eased after exemptions were passed by the U.N. Security Council and Washington in December.
On Tuesday, the United Nations asked donors for $4.4 billion in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan in 2022 and the White House announced it would donate an extra $308 million.
“The cooperation of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan with the United Nations in this situation shows an unprecedented partnership between the government and aid donors,” Afghanistan’s acting Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi told a news conference in Kabul also attended by U.N. envoy Ramiz Alakbarov.
Foreign governments, facing warnings that millions could starve as the economic crisis intensifies, are ramping up humanitarian aid but are keen for it to remain free from government interference.
An Afghan finance ministry spokesman said that discussions would take place over the next 24 hours with the United Nations on the proposal for the joint body.
The U.N. Secretary General’s deputy special representative for Afghanistan Alakbarov told Reuters that U.N. agencies were already communicating their requirements to the IEA over aid.
Their top condition has been access to the entire country, including for female staff members.
IEA’s higher education minister confirms public universities to reopen soon
Mawlavi Abdul Baqi Haqqani, the Islamic Emirate’s acting minister of higher education, said the reason for the closure of state universities was because of financial problems but stated these issues would be resolved and the education facilities would reopen soon.
Speaking at a press conference in Kabul on Wednesday, Haqqani said that there are 40 public and 150 private universities in Afghanistan, all of which will be operational from September. He said government universities will soon reopen.
Haqqani said the Ministry of Higher Education was committed to standardizing all educational institutions in the country and that private universities without licenses would no longer have the right to enroll new students.
He said efforts were being made to make Afghanistan’s education system competitive with the rest of the world. He also said scholarships for Afghan students have been discussed with officials from the Ministries of Higher Education of Turkey, Iran, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and the European Union.
Haqqani reiterated that the country’s education system is based on the Islamic system and that all Sharia and Islamic laws must be observed at educational institutions.
