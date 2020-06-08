Agricultural laboratory put to operation in Kandahar

(Last Updated On: June 8, 2020)

A laboratory for the diagnosis and treatment of agricultural and horticultural products was put to operation in Kandahar province.

Officials at the Kandahar Department of Agriculture say the lab was funded personally by an agricultural specialist and was inaugurated on Monday, June 8th.

They add that the lab is set to diagnose and cure agricultural and horticultural crops.

Officials also added that all of the lab’s gears were imported from the United States, Canada, China, and India, which have the capacity to diagnose a variety of vegetation diseases.

Agha Lalai Dastgiri, Kandahar’s deputy governor for social affairs, says that most of the people in the province are farmers and that installing such laboratories could help increase agricultural production.

Gardeners and farmers in Kandahar also see the creation of such laboratories beneficial for the development of their crops.

They say that their crops are declining every year due to various diseases, but they hope that with the operation of this laboratory, the problem will be resolved to some extent.

Officials in Kandahar province also confirm that the construction of laboratories and refrigeration systems will increase farmers’ products and that the government is working to provide more facilities for the farmers.