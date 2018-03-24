Agreement for Reforms, Civilianization Process of MoI Signed

(Last Updated On: March 24, 2018 8:20 pm)

An agreement for reforms and civilianization process of the Ministry of Interior (MoI) signed on Saturday between the Interior Minister and the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission (IARCSC).

The Minister of Interior, Wais Ahmad Barmak said that Police should be busy with its main responsibilities such as fighting the corruption.

“The current war is an attrition war. It is not a regular or frontier war that the security forces can regularly fight against the oppositions. We have to defend the country in any way,” Barmak said.

The director of IARCSC, Nader Naderi also said the responsibility of police is to protect citizens’ rights and provide security, not the war and defense.

“The main mission of police was not specified in the past. The Ministry of Interior was considered as a controller of people and has acted contrary to the constitutions,” Naderi added.

This comes as the MoI has recently proposed a four-year strategy which concentrates on civil service and implementation of law.