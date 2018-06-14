AGO Vows to Investigate All Electoral Fraud Cases

(Last Updated On: June 14, 2018 1:19 pm)

At least 58 individuals have been detained across the country for allegedly fabricating and selling the stamped national identity cards, the Attorney General Office (AGO) said Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference, AGO Spokesman Jamshid Rasuli said that the cases are under investigations and will be treated in accordance with the law.

He added that electoral violations will be inspected by the Independent Electoral Complaints Commission (IECC) but electoral crimes will be investigated based on the law by the prosecutors.

According to Mr. Rasuli, most of the electoral violation cases have been occurred in Laghman, Nangarhar, Herat, Kunduz, Kandahar, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul, Parwan, Khost, Kabul and Paktia provinces.

He ensured that all fraud cases will be probed since the election is a national process.

Last week, fake paper identity cards with photos from Hollywood and Bellwood stars were circulated in social media which resulted in an uproar in by Afghans.

Reportedly, the paper identity cards were distributed in a Paktia province in order to be used in the upcoming elections.

Rohullah Ahmadzai, a spokesman for the Population Registration Office has rejected the distribution of id cards with photos from cinema icons.

This comes as the chairman of Afghanistan’s Independent Election Commission (IEC) Gula Jan Abdul Badi Sayad on Wednesday accused a number of governors and police chiefs of interfering in election affairs.