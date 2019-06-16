AGO to Probe Ahmadzai’s Claim Publicly

(Last Updated On: June 16, 2019)

The Attorney General’s Office of Afghanistan (AGO) said in a statement on Sunday that it will investigate Habibullah Ahmadzai’s claim over the sexual abuse of women at the Presidential Palace in the presence of the Ulema, media, Afghan Women Network, and Civil Societies.

The AGO in an official letter has called on General Council of Afghan Ulema, Media, Afghan Women Network, Civil Societies, and Integrity Watch Afghanistan to introduce their representatives on July 13th for completing the investigations regarding Ahmadzai’s claims, the statement said.

The Office has assigned a qualified and competent prosecutor’s committee to review the case in the light of the provisions of law and by considering their legal competency, demand the documents and evidence to support the claims made by Ahmadzai, and begin the investigation of the case in the best possible way, read the statement.

General Habib Ahmadzai, a former special security advisor to President Ashraf Ghani claimed that the presidential palace asks women for sexual favors in exchange for a minister seat or for becoming a member of parliament.

However, the presidential palace has rejected the allegations.