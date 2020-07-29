Latest News
AGO should establish anti-corruption commission in its HR: watchdogs
The Integrity Watch of Afghanistan proposed a new framework for hiring procedures for the Afghanistan Attorney General’s office, urging the organization to establish an anti-corruption commission in its HR to ensure suitable prosecutors would be hired at the office.
The policy summary released by the Integrity Watch of Afghanistan on Wednesday examines the proposed model for hiring new prosecutors, which is envisaged in the draft law on the formation and competence of the Attorney General.
The draft, while emphasizing fundamental reforms, says it has proposed an efficient alternative model to the Attorney General’s Office in line with international standards.
“We welcome the amendment of the law on the formation and competence of the Attorney General’s Office as a step forward, but the recruitment mechanism for prosecutors must comply with international standards and cover the entire recruitment cycle,” said Sayed Ikram Afzali, CEO of Integrity Watch of Afghanistan.
The organization added that the new draft for the AGO is more comprehensive than the current law, but the chapter on the inherent affairs of prosecutors does not contain provisions that can reduce and eliminate corruption in the employment sector.
“The Office of the Attorney General should establish the Attorney General’s Service Commission in order to successfully fight corruption,” said Ziafatullah Saeedi, an Integrity Watch of Afghanistan’s Law Enforcement Officer.
Integrity Watch of Afghanistan further said that the AGO needs more reforms particularly in terms of the selection of any future Attorney General through a transparent, open, and competitive process.
Mine blast kills three people – Herat
At least three people were killed and six others wounded in a mine blast in western Herat province, police confirmed.
Abdul Ahad Walizada, a spokesman for the provincial police said in a statement that the incident has taken place at around 7:20 Wednesday evening in an area between PD^9 and PD^12 of Herat city.
He added that the explosion was, as a result of sticky mine attached to a vehicle.
Walizada said that all the victims were civilians, adding that they were taken to the provincial hospital.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast.
Meanwhile, Walizada said that police have begun an investigation to find the motives behind the attack.
In Laghman, a mine went off in the Sultan Baba area of Mehtarlam, the capital of the province, resulted in seven civilians wounded.
Asadullah Dawlatzai, a spokesperson for the provincial governor told Ariana News that an explosive-laden motorbike blasted off in the area.
17 bodies of drowned Afghan refugees returned home from Turkey to date: MoFA
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday that 17 bodies of Afghan migrants who were drowned in a lake in Van of turkey have been transferred to Kabul to the date.
The Ministry identified 34 Afghan citizens who were drowned along with reportedly around 80 other migrants after their boat overturned in the lake last month.
The Ministry said, so far, 61 corps have been discovered from the lake.
Giran Hiwad, a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that five victims have been buried in Van city of Turkey, adding that six corps retrieved from graves as per the request of their relatives would be transferred to Kabul on Thursday.
Six more dead bodies which were in the morgues and forensic medicine in Istanbul, Turkey, would be returned Kabul as well, Hiwad added.
According to the reports, around 80 migrants mostly from Iran and Afghanistan were crossing the Van Lake on a fishing boat from Iran, trying to avoid police checkpoints on the highways, on their way to Turkey.
Turkey, which is a key crossing point for migrants attempting to reach Europe, hosts about 3.7 million Syrian refugees.
Hong Kong warns city on verge of large COVID-19 outbreak
Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the city was on the verge of a large-scale outbreak of COVID-19 infections and warned this could lead to the collapse of their hospital system.
In a statement issued on the Hong Kong government’s website on Tuesday, Lam said: “Hong Kong is facing a new wave of COVID-19 infections, with an upsurge in locally infected cases, many with yet unknown sources.”
She said: “We are on the verge of a large-scale community outbreak, which may lead to a collapse of our hospital system and cost lives, especially of the elderly.”
According to her, the Hong Kong government has put in place stringent measures to enforce social distancing and other regulations to help curb the spread of the virus.
She appealed to the public and said: “What we need now is your cooperation.”
“I appeal to you to follow strictly the social distancing measures and stay at home as far as possible. If we stand united and work together, we can suppress this epidemic again,” she said.
Hong Kong has so far recorded 2,885 cases but has seen a spike in the past week – with over 100 new cases reported daily since July 22.
The new regulations ban gatherings of more than two people, close dining in restaurants and make the wearing of face masks mandatory in public places, including outdoors. These are the toughest measures introduced in the city since the outbreak.
The government has also tightened testing and quarantine arrangements for sea and aircrew members, effective on Wednesday.
Although numbers are still much lower than in other parts of the world, the rise in infections in Hong Kong has officials worried.
According to Bloomberg, a large-scale outbreak could lead to a humanitarian crisis.
“It is extremely difficult to enforce a lockdown in Hong Kong,” said Fernando Cheung, a lawmaker with a record of social advocacy.
Cheung told Bloomberg: “There are more than 200,000 people living in subdivided units, some without private toilets and others combining their kitchens, toilets, and sleeping places all in one room. To ask people not to step out of that environment for a long period of time is inhumane and impractical.”
