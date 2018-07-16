AGO Says Probing Alleged Torture Case of Qaisari’s Security Guards

(Last Updated On: July 16, 2018 7:20 pm)

The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) on Monday said probing the alleged torture and abuse of bodyguards of militia commander Nizamuddin Qaisari by the government forces.

Following an emerged graphic video which shows Afghan forces abusing bound and wounded bodyguards of Qaisari, the commander in chief of the Special Operation Military Corps said the Afghan commando forces were not involved in the case, rejecting the claims being made by some politicians and people.

“Making use of the incident which happened in Faryab, some people who are unaware of the fact, want to blot out the commando forces ,” Bismellah Waziri said. “The commando forces are a national unit of Afghanistan and the commandos are not involving internal and minor issues.”

Qaisari, was arrested after a violent dispute during a meeting with leaders of government security forces, more than two weeks ago, drawing angry protests from Dostum’s supporters in many northern provinces.

Separately, a source in the Attorney General’s office said that Qaisari’s case was not referred to the office yet. But AGO spokesman Jamshid Rasooli told Ariana News that they are probing the torture and abuse case of the detainees loyal to Qaisari.

This comes as recently, eight security guards of Qaisari was released by the government and the president ordered the relevant institutions to investigate the case and prosecute perpetrators of the incident.