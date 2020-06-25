Latest News
AGO records 1,173 Cases of violence against women
The Attorney General Office of Afghanistan (AGO) has recorded 1,173 cases of violence against women in the past six months.
The most common types of these violence cases include rape, beatings, harassment, forced marriage, obstruction of the right to marry, premature marriage, the prohibition of inheritance, and the prohibition of possession of the property.
The AGO said that 249 cases of beatings have been filed during the Coronavirus quarantine.
“During quarantine, men’s impatience could increase and we knew that violence would rise too; therefore, all our prosecutor’s office were open to the people and we had recorded 249 cases of beatings during quarantine throughout Afghanistan,” Sina Sheina Mansour, Deputy Attorney General for Violence against Women said.
According to the AGO, the figures include 541 cases of beatings, 141 cases of harassment, 121 cases of rapes and the rest were other acts of violence.
Meanwhile, Kabul witnessed 339 cases of violence, Herat recorded 94 cases, Daikundi reported 67 cases, Takhar registered 66 cases, Nangarhar saw 63 cases, Balkh witnessed 57 cases and the rest were reported in Faryab, Baghlan, Badakhshan and other provinces.
On the other hand, the Independent Human Rights Commission (IHRC) has recorded 754 cases of violence against women as well, most of them were registered in February by 215 cases.
“Domestic violence, forced marriages, not allowing a girl to marry by her family, absence of women’s husband and being hostage of destiny are the most key factors,” said Zabihullah Farhang, head of public relations for the IHRC.
Women’s rights defenders underline that the government should seriously investigate the cases of violence against women and culprits must be brought to justice.
Illiteracy, poverty, lack of religious knowledge, and bad traditions have been cited as the reasons for violence against women.
Latest News
Four members of a family killed in Afghan airstrike – Balkh
Four members of a family were killed in an airstrike by the Afghan forces in Balkh province.
The Afghan forces carried out an airstrike in the Wazirabad area in the Balkh district of the province late on Wednesday night.
Local officials said that the Afghan forces have targeted a Taliban gathering in the area, confirming that civilians have also suffered casualties in the incident.
Balkh residents claimed that four members of a family were killed in the raids.
The residents of Balkh had brought the corpses on Mazar-Sheberghan highway early Thursday morning, blocking the highway and crying for justice.
COVID-19
Afghanistan records 36 new Coronavirus deaths
Afghanistan has recorded 36 new Coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Public Health said on Thursday.
According to the ministry, the cases were recorded as follows: Kabul 5, Nangarhar 11, Takhar 3, Kunduz 2, Kunar 1, Helmand 1, Farah 3, Panjsher 5, Paktika 1, Sar-e-Pul 4, bringing the total fatalities to 675.
The ministry said that 460 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in the past 24 hours.
In Coronavirus surveillance released on Thursday, the MoPH said that 166 people in Kabul, 59 people in Herat, 69 people in Paktia, 5 people in Nangarhar, 38 people in Takhar, 3 people in Bamyan, 18 people in Baghlan, one person in Logar, 24 people in Kunduz, 13 people in Maidan Wardak, 7 people in Badakhshan, one person in Laghman, 2 people in Kunar, 25 people in Kapisa, and 29 people in Daikundi were tested positive for Coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
It brings the total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases to 30175 in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, 305 Coronavirus patients have been recovered and fully discharged from the hospitals in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 10,174 in Afghanistan.
The pandemic has killed over 482,923 worldwide, with 9,440,535 infections, while recoveries have reached 4,754,755, according to Johns Hopkins University.
Latest News
Pakistan remains safe harbor for “terrorist groups”: US
Pakistan is a safe harbor for “regionally focused terrorist groups”, allowing the groups to target Afghanistan, the US State Department said in a report.
In its annual terror assessment, released Wednesday, the Department said that Pakistan remained a safe harbor for other regionally focused terrorist groups.
“It allowed groups targeting Afghanistan, including the Afghan Taliban and affiliated Haqqani Network, as well as groups targeting India, including Lashkar e-Tayyiba and its affiliated front organizations, and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), to operate from its territory,” the report said.
Although Pakistan’s National Action Plan calls to “ensure that no armed militias are allowed to function in the country,” several terrorist groups that focus on attacks outside the country continued to operate from Pakistani soil in 2019, including the Haqqani Network – a group by the Afghan government for the deadliest attacks inside Afghanistan – Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, and Jaish-e-Mohammed.
According to the report the Haqqani Network has planned and carried out numerous significant kidnappings and attacks against US and Coalition Forces in Afghanistan, the Afghan government, and civilian targets.
The government and military of Pakistan have acted inconsistently concerning terrorist safe havens throughout the country, the report said.
“Authorities did not take sufficient action to stop certain terrorist groups and individuals from openly operating in the country,” the report added.
Meanwhile, the US said that Pakistan did make some positive contributions to the Afghanistan peace process, such as encouraging Taliban reductions in violence.
The report noted that Afghanistan continued to face significant challenges in protecting its borders, particularly those with Pakistan and Iran.
“Under the bilateral Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS), which met for the first time in July 2018, Afghan and Pakistani officials agreed in principle to create a mechanism for communication between security forces on each side of the border,” the report said.
Despite this review and discussions between the two governments to utilize APAPPS, progress through this forum remains slow, read the report.
Throughout 2019, the United States sought to negotiate an agreement with the Taliban that would commit the Taliban to take action against international terrorist groups, including not allowing those groups to recruit, train, or raise funds on Afghan territory, and to not host those groups.
In return for these commitments and for the start of intra-Afghan negotiations that would include the Afghan government, other Afghan leaders, and the Taliban, the United States would agree to a timeline for the conditions-based withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan.
AGO records 1,173 Cases of violence against women
Morning News Show: Education opportunities and challenges in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Donald Trump’s policy on Afghanistan’s war and peace
Zerbena: governmental companies resumed activities
Four members of a family killed in Afghan airstrike – Balkh
Dr. Ayaz Niazi killed in mosque explosion – Kabul
Concerns over the typhoid outbreak in Afghanistan
No justification for military use of Panjshir stadium: ANOC
Trump seeks full withdrawal from Afghanistan
Morning News Show: Spread of Coronavirus in Afghanistan
Morning News Show: Education opportunities and challenges in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Donald Trump’s policy on Afghanistan’s war and peace
Zerbena: governmental companies resumed activities
Morning News Show: Number of Hajj pilgrims limited due to Covid-19
Zerbena: MRRD to implement 57 developmental projects
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban attack kill 15 pro-government forces in Takhar
- Business3 days ago
US planning for post-peace agreement in Afghanistan
- Latest News4 days ago
Attacks on healthcare sector a matter of grave concern: UN Report
- Latest News5 days ago
Afghan Senate says will not pass amendments to media law
- COVID-194 days ago
Coronavirus cases slow in Afghanistan: Health Ministry
- Latest News4 days ago
Nuristan Governor survives gun attack – Kabul
- Latest News4 days ago
Hanif Atmar meets his Iranian counterpart
- Programmes5 days ago
Sola: Intense war between Afghan forces and Taliban in Afghanistan