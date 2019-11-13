AGO Probes 2,527 Cases of Violence against Women

(Last Updated On: November 13, 2019)

The Attorney General Office (AGO) has investigated around 2,527 cases of violence against women across the country this year, an official said on Wednesday.

Jamshid Rasoli, spokesman for the AGO, told reporters on Wednesday that legal actions have been taken against the perpetrators of these cases.

The cases of violence against women includes physical assaults, sexual assault, harassment, verbal violence, forced marriage, women forbidden to go to work or marry, the right to own property or inheritance.

“There are about 1,240 cases of physical assaults, 263 case of harassments, 149 cases of rape and 217 case of verbal violence,” Rasoli said.

According to the AGO Spokesman, most of the culprits have been sentenced to imprisonment.

Figures show that most of the incidents happened in major cities such as Kabul, Herat and Balkh provinces.

AGO Spokesman further said that the recruitment of women prosecutors have encouraged women to register more cases of violence.

Currently, twenty-two percent of the Attorney General Office staff is comprised of women.

This comes as Afghanistan is still ranked the worst place in the world to be a woman. Despite Afghan government and international donor efforts since 2001 to educate girls, an estimated two-thirds of Afghan girls do not attend school. Eighty-seven percent of Afghan women are illiterate, while 70-80 percent face forced marriage, many before the age of 16.