AGO Opens Probe Into Hajj Minister’s Allegations

(Last Updated On: September 11, 2019)

The Attorney General Office of Afghanistan has started its investigations after an Afghan minister alleged that he has been mistreated and assaulted by an ex-lawmaker in the presidential palace, an official said on Wednesday.

Jamshid Rasooli, the Attorney General Office Spokesman told Ariana News that it has received the case file along with a letter from the President.

Mr. Rasooli promised that the case will be investigated independently and justice will be served.

Earlier this week, the Minister of Hajj and Religious Affairs Abdul Hakim Munib claimed that he has been mistreated, insulted and physically attacked by Mullah Tarakhail, a former lawmaker and some of his family members during a Friday prayer in the presidential palace.

However, Mr. Tarakhail rejected the claims of a physical clash, saying they engaged in verbal clashes after the Minister refused to listen to their legitimate demands.

Meanwhile, Afghan lawyer Wahid Farzaee expressed his concern regarding the culture of impunity in Afghanistan, saying Ghani’s government have always dealt with such cases based on political favors.

Abdul Subhan Musbah, another lawyer claimed that the Afghan government have repeatedly sacrificed justice when it comes to powerful figures and warlords.