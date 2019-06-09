AGO Issues Arrest Warrant of Ahmadzai

(Last Updated On: June 9, 2019)

The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) said on Sunday that the arrest warrant of Habibullah Ahmadzai, a former special security advisor to President Ghani, has been issued to the police.

Recently, Mr. Ahmadzai claimed that the presidential palace has asked women for sexual favors in exchange for the top positions in the government and has documents to prove his claims.

To investigate and follow his claim AGO demanded Mr. Ahmadzai to share the pieces of evidence with AGO.

However, he has not submitted any documents to AGO to prove his claims.

“The Attorney General Office issued the arrest warrant of him [Ahmadzai] in addition to asking him through an announcement to submit the evidence regarding his claim,” said Jamshid Rasuly, the Spokesman for the AGO.

Mr. Ahmadzai denied making any comments on these regards.

Meanwhile, the Council of Presidential Candidates demanded AGO of the country to investigate the case even-handedly.

“Both Ahmadzai, who made the claim, and the people who are accused should be investigated,” said Shaida Mohammad Abdali, a presidential candidate.

Reacting to the public concerns reading the issue, AGO said that the case will be investigated even-handedly after submission of the evidence based on article 134 of the Afghanistan Constitution.

This is the first time that a former senior official of the government makes such allegations on the Presidential Palace.