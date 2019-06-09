AGO Issues Arrest Warrant for Keramuddin Karim

(Last Updated On: June 9, 2019)

The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) on Sunday issued the arrest warrant for Keramuddin Karim, former President of the Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF), AGO Spokesman Jamshid Rasuli said.

Karim was banned from all football-related activities for life after he was found guilty for sexually abusing at least five Afghan female football players.

In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 1,000,000 has been imposed on Mr. Karim by FIFA.

“The investigation into Mr. Karim concerned the complaints lodged by at least five Afghan female football players, accusing him of repeated sexual abuse in the period 2013 – 2018, abusing his function as President of the AFF,” FIFA said in a statement on Saturday.

Last year, Khalida Popal, a member of the AFF accused Mr. Karim of physically and sexually abusing female football players at AFF headquarters.

Following the accusations, the AGO assigned a team to investigate the issue. The prosecutors issued a travel ban and suspended Mr. Karim from his position.

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul welcomed FIFA’s decision, saying the U.S. is calling on the Afghan government to complete its investigation, and ensure justice is served.

“Afghan women must be supported and provided a safe work environment, free from harassment or assault, whether their workplace is a government office, school, private business, or a football pitch,” wrote John Bass, the U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan in a tweet.