AGO Investigates Police Commander of ‘Municipality Unit’ on Bribery Allegations

(Last Updated On: October 16, 2019)

The Attorney General Office (AGO) is investigating the allegations of corruption against the commander of a police unit titled “municipality military detachment”.

A few months ago, the Ministry of Interior in an agreement with the Kabul Municipality formed the unit to prevent illegal construction and land-grabbing in the capital Kabul.

Last week, the operatives of the Afghan intelligence agency arrested Muneer Ahmad, the commander of the unit on allegations of bribery along with his two brothers.

Spokesman of the Interior Ministry Nasrat Rahimi said on Wednesday that the case is under investigation of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) and the Intelligence Directorate of the Interior Ministry.

In addition, Spokesperson of the Kabul Municipality Nargis Mohmand told Ariana News the unit had some achievements during the last four months but denied making comment on the case.

During the inauguration of the unit, Kabul Mayor said the detachment will help the municipality to implement law and prevent construction of buildings which are against the city planning in Kabul.