AGO Imposes Travel Ban on Five Members of AFF

Attorney general’s office has imposed a travel ban on five members of Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) including on its president Keramuddin Karim, following the investigation into alleged sexual abuse of female footballers by the staff of the federation.

According to AGO spokesman, Jamshid Rasooli, the four other members of AFF who have been banned from traveling include Nader Alemi, head of goalkeepers’ committee, Sayed Ali Reza Aqazada, secretary general of the federation, Abdul Saboor Walizada, head of provinces relations and Rustam, an employee of the federation.

Earlier this month, AGO has suspended six members of AFF after a thorough investigation that ran into the claims.

The sexual and physical abuse allegations against Afghan female footballers were reported by the Guardian early this month which led the Afghan government and FIFA to launch investigations over the issue.

In addition, FIFA imposed sanctions on Keramuddin Karim, banning him from all football-related activities at national and international level for 90 days.

World soccer’s governing body, FIFA, said the sanction was imposed “in connection with ongoing investigations concerning AFF officials, as reported by local authorities and published by some media.”