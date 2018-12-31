AGO Finalizes Assessment over Tamim Shansab’s Case

(Last Updated On: December 31, 2018)

The Attorney General’s office says it has completed the assessment over the case of Tamim Shansab, head of a former security company and his armed, and that they will be trialed in the near future.

Shansab was arrested along with his 20 armed men in Kabul earlier this month after 24 hours of a standoff with police. His house was under siege of security forces when he refused to leave the building – which was allegedly usurped by him.

Jamshid Rasooli, spokesman of the Attorney General’s office said that Shansab has been accused of involving in various criminal cases.

“The investigation over the case of Tamim Shansab and his 20 armed men has been completed, soon their case will be referred to court,” he said.

Police have seized a large number of weapons and other military equipment from Shansab’s house after seizure.

Over the last several months the government has taken practical measures against illegal and irresponsible armed individuals who break the law and sabotage the society.

“Irresponsible armed men are creating problems for the people, and legal actions must be taken against these individuals who disrupt the stability of the society,” a Kabul resident said.