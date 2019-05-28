AGO Asks Ahmadzai to Provide Evidence of ‘Sexual Favors’

(Last Updated On: May 28, 2019)

The Attorney General Office (AGO) has asked Habib Ahmadzai to provide proofs and evidence for accusing the presidential palace for sexual abuse of women in exchange for top government positions.

On Tuesday, AGO Spokesman Jamshid Rasooli said a delegation is appointed to investigate the allegations and Mr. Ahmadzai is obliged to submit all of his documents by the end of this week.

Recently, General Habib Ahmadzai, a former special security advisor to President Ashraf Ghani claimed that the presidential palace asks women for sexual favors in exchange for a minister seat or for becoming a member of parliament.

Ahmadzai said that a number of female candidates with less than 600 votes have found their way to the parliament in return for having illegal relations.

The presidential palace rejected the allegations, saying Mr. Ahmadzai asked to be re-appointed as an advisor to the President after he failed to win a seat at the Afghan parliamentary elections.

According to Ghani’s office, Ahmadzai made the allegations after his request was rejected.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah has called for an independent investigation into allegations of sexual abuse of women by Ghani’s office.

Ahmadzai claims that he has credible pieces of evidence and documents to prove his claims.

According to Ahmadzai, he has leveled the allegations based on credible pieces of evidence and documents.