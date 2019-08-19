Aftermath of Kabul’s Deadly Attack; Victim’s Wife Hangs Herself  

(Last Updated On: August 19, 2019)

A woman hanged herself and ended her life when she found out that her husband was killed in the late Saturday night deadly attack in a wedding hall in west Kabul.

The body of Najeeb, the women’s husband, buried in Kabul.

Concurrently, the woman’s body buried in her birthplace in Paktia province.

The woman’s relatives say that she hanged herself in her home after knowing about her husband’s death.

“When she found about her husband, hanged herself by her scarf,” said Mohammad Elyas, the woman’s relative.

At least 60 people killed and 180 others injured as a result of the suicide blast in a wedding hall in west Kabul.