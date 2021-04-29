Latest News
After 20 years of valor and sacrifice, it’s time to bring troops home: Biden
In his first formal speech to lawmakers since becoming president nearly 100 days ago, US President Joe Biden devoted a sizable amount of time, of the national address, to his recent decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and said the war was never meant to have been a “multi-generational undertaking of nation-building”.
“We went to Afghanistan to get the terrorists who attacked us on September 11. We delivered justice to Osama bin Laden and we degraded the terrorist threat of al-Qaeda in Afghanistan. After 20 years of American valor and sacrifice, it’s time to bring our troops home.”
Biden’s decision has received a mixed response on Capitol Hill and many have expressed concerns that the Afghan government won’t be able to defend itself, which could result in a civil war.
But Biden acknowledged the concerns and said that even as troops pull out of the country “we will maintain an over-the-horizon capability to suppress future threats to the homeland.”
But he also emphasized that Afghanistan, the site from which the September 11 terrorist attacks on America were planned, no longer represents the critical threat to national security it once did.
“The terrorist threat has evolved beyond Afghanistan since 2001, and we will remain vigilant against threats to the United States, wherever they come from,” he said.
“Al-Qaeda and ISIS are in Yemen, Syria, Somalia, and other places in Africa and the Middle East and beyond,” he said.
Biden also mentioned economic and security threats posed by Russia, China and North Korea, and promised to work more closely with foreign allies to address these areas of concern.
Resolute Support Mission effectively ends May 1: Pentagon
Pentagon spokesman John F. Kirby said this week the US mission in Afghanistan, known as Resolute Support Mission (RS), effectively ends on May 1 when the United States and NATO formally enter the “mission to draw down”.
Kirby said the mission shifts on Saturday – May 1 – to become one of a drawdown.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Kirby said “it’s no longer about advise-assist for Afghan National Security Forces, and it’s …it’s no longer the Resolute Support mission under the NATO hat. It becomes the — the mission to draw down, to leave Afghanistan, and the — the assets at General Miller’s disposal will be designed to help him execute this drawdown in a safe and orderly way.”
Kirby said “May 1st is just around the corner, so they’re working hard at the final preparations to — to execute that new mission on May 1st.”
He also stated that it “would be irresponsible” for the US not to expect an attack by the Taliban during the exit process. “And that is why you are seeing additional force protection assets being flown — flowed into the region. We already talked about the carrier. We talked about the bombers yesterday. And as I said yesterday, there’s certainly, without getting into details, the likelihood that, you know, some additional ground force elements, too, could be introduced into Afghanistan to help us with a safe and orderly drawdown.
Kirby stated that Miller’s main function, come May 1, will be to draw down all U.S. military personnel and contractors that are serving in Afghanistan and do so in a safe and orderly way.
“After that, our relationship with Afghan National Security Forces transitions to one of support from outside the country, and we talked about that largely being through financial means,” he said.
But he noted the Afghan government still needs support from US contractors, particularly for aviation maintenance. He said: “we’re working our way through that.”
Kirby also noted that the Pentagon has ensured Miller has options available to “make sure he can keep our troops and those of our allies safe as they — as they come out.”
US moving military gear to Afghanistan to support troop’s withdrawal
The Central Command of the US Armed Forces reported that the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) has been moved to Afghanistan to ensure the security of the withdrawal of forces from the country.
The HIMARS multiple rocket launchers has been moved from Kuwait to secure the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan, CENTCOM announced on its Twitter this week.
“HIMARS is a full-spectrum, 24/7, precision weapons system that can hit targets more than 43 miles (69 km) away,” it said.
This tweet coincided with the announcement by the Pentagon this week that it will send hundreds of troops and dedicated close air support aircraft to Afghanistan to protect U.S. forces during the withdrawal.
Two more B-52s have arrived in the region, joining two more that arrived late last week.
CNN reported that about 650 forces, largely from the Army’s 75th Ranger Regiment, are preparing to deploy to Afghanistan to help with the withdrawal and that close air support such as AC-130s also will deploy for protection.
Pentagon spokesman John F. Kirby said he could not confirm the details in the report, saying “we want to be careful about some elements of our ability to provide force protection,” but the “addition of posture in Afghanistan to assist with this drawdown” is expected.
Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin has meanwhile reportedly asked U.S. Central Command boss General Kenneth McKenzie to provide an updated drawdown plan by the end of the week, which will include more force protection recommendations, Kirby said.
Moscow to host new round of Troika talks on Afghan peace
Members of the extended ‘Troika’ on the Peaceful Settlement in Afghanistan – Russia, US, China and Pakistan – will meet on Friday to hammer out a single position on advancing the Afghan peace talks, Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said on Wednesday night.
Speaking to Russia’s TASS media outlet, Kabulov said: “I confirm that a meeting of the Extended ‘Troika’ will take place on April 30 and will be attended by myself, [US] Special Representative [for Afghanistan Zalmay] Khalilzad and representatives of Pakistan and China,” he said.
“We will be discussing solutions to the current situation in the intra-Afghan negotiations. We will be trying to work out a common position to give an impetus for the talks to take place.”
“Time will tell how that turns out,” Kabulov added.
Moscow hosted ‘Troika’ talks in March which was attended by representatives of the four countries as well as representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban, Afghan politicians, and officials from Qatar and Turkey.
After the one-day talks, the US, Russia, China, and Pakistan issued a joint statement that stressed that they “do not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate.”
“Any peace agreement must include protections for the rights of all Afghans, including women, men, children, victims of war, and minorities, and should respond to the strong desire of all Afghans for economic, social and political development including the rule of law,” the statement noted.
The group also called “on the Taliban not to pursue a Spring offensive,” a major fighting campaign by the Taliban each year.
