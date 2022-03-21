COVID-19
African countries ease COVID-19 restrictions in light of improved pandemic situation
Many African countries have announced they will ease their current COVID-19 restrictions in light of the improved pandemic situation in Africa.
A ministerial meeting hosted by the Government of Niger decided that those who can provide a negative nucleic acid test report or vaccination certificate within a specified period of time can be exempted from the seven-day home quarantine after entering the country.
The Algerian government announced that starting Sunday, people who submit a negative nucleic acid test report or vaccination certificate within a specified period of time will be exempted from nucleic acid testing when entering the county.
In addition, Zimbabwe and Kenya are carrying out various marketing campaigns to reboot the tourism sector with promising recovery, Reuters reported.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached nearly 11.3 million cases as of Sunday, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.
Reported deaths in Africa reached more than 250,000.
China reports first COVID deaths in over a year
Mainland China reported its first COVID deaths in over a year on Saturday, said a post on the National Health Commission’s website.
The two deaths happened in China’s northeastern region of Jilin that borders North Korea and Russia, where case numbers make up over two thirds of total domestic infections, Reuters reported.
China reported two deaths for the whole of 2021, with the last one logged on January 25.
The country reported 2,228 new confirmed coronavirus cases on March 18, compared with 2,416 a day earlier.
Of the new cases, 2,157 were locally transmitted, compared with 2,388 a day earlier, with 78% appearing in Jilin and others found in the southeastern province of Fujian and the southern province of Guangdong among others.
The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 1,823 compared with 1,904 a day earlier.
The death toll went up to 4,638.
As of March 18, mainland China had confirmed 128,462 cases.
Micron asks some employees in China to work from home amid COVID resurgence
Memory chip maker Micron Technology said on Thursday it is encouraging employees at its engineering and customer sites in Shenzhen and Shanghai to work from home as coronavirus cases surge in China.
Operations in Xian, where the company has DRAM memory assembly and testing operations, are running normally as no restrictive measures are currently in place in the tech hub, the company said.
Separately, another U.S. chip firm and Apple Inc supplier ON Semiconductor said on Wednesday that its manufacturing facility in Shenzhen was closed from March 14 through March 20.
China’s factories, including Foxconn have been opting for isolation bubbles to beat COVID curbs and keep production running.
WHO says global rise in COVID cases is ‘tip of the iceberg’
Figures showing a global rise in COVID-19 cases could herald a much bigger problem as some countries also report a drop in testing rates, the WHO said on Tuesday, warning nations to remain vigilant against the virus.
After more than a month of decline, COVID cases started to increase around the world last week, the WHO said, with lockdowns in Asia and China’s Jilin province battling to contain an outbreak.
A combination of factors was causing the increases, including the highly transmissible Omicron variant and its BA.2 sublineage, and the lifting of public health and social measures, Reuters reported.
“These increase are occurring despite reductions in testing in some countries, which means the cases we’re seeing are just the tip of the iceberg,” WHO’s head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.
Low vaccination rates in some countries, driven partly by a “huge amount of misinformation” also explained the rise, WHO officials said.
New infections jumped by 8% globally compared to the previous week, with 11 million new cases and just over 43,000 new deaths reported from March 7-13. It is the first rise since the end of January.
The biggest jump was in the WHO’s Western Pacific region, which includes South Korea and China, where cases rose by 25% and deaths by 27%.
Africa also saw a 12% rise in new cases and 14% rise in deaths, and Europe a 2% rise in cases but no jump in deaths. Other regions reported declining cases, including the eastern Mediterranean region, although this area saw a 38% rise in deaths linked to a previous spike in infections.
A number of experts have raised concerns that Europe faces another coronavirus wave, with case rising since the beginning of March in Austria, Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom, Reuters reported.
The WHO’s Maria Van Kerkhove said at the briefing that BA.2 appears to be the most transmissible variant so far.
However, there are no signs that it causes more severe disease, and no evidence that any other new variants are driving the rise in cases.
The picture in Europe is also not universal. Denmark, for example, saw a brief peak in cases in the first half of February, driven by BA.2, which quickly subsided.
But experts have begun to warn that the United States could soon see a similar wave to that seen in Europe, potentially driven by BA.2, the lifting of restrictions and potential waning immunity from vaccines given several months ago.
“I agree with the easing of restrictions, because you can’t think of it as an emergency after two years,” said Antonella Viola, professor of immunology at Italy’s University of Padua.
“We just have to avoid thinking that COVID is no longer there. And therefore maintain the strictly necessary measures, which are essentially the continuous monitoring and tracking of cases, and the maintenance of the obligation to wear a mask in closed or very crowded places.”
