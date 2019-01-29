Afghans Welcome U.S.’s Recent Efforts in Peace Process

(Last Updated On: January 29, 2019)

Afghans have welcomed the United States’ recent diplomatic efforts to each into a political settlement in war-torn Afghanistan.

They said they are tired of 40 years of war in Afghanistan and that lasting peace should be ensured in the country.

“We urge the Taliban to sit in a negotiating table with the Afghan government,” said Noorgul, a resident of Baghlan province.

“Peace is in favor of every side and they should not miss this opportunity,” said Hamidullah, a resident of Kandahar province.

It comes as U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad said that significant progress has been made after his six days of talks with the Taliban officials in Doha.

“We made progress on vital issues in our discussions and agreed to agreements in principle on a couple of very important issues. There is a lot more work to be done before we can say we have succeeded in our efforts but I believe for the first time I can say that we have made significant progress,” Khalilzad said.

He said he hopes Afghans seize this opportunity to put political differences aside and deal with “this moment positively and urgently.”

“We have the opportunity to avoid future tragedies, to bring the 40 years of war to an end, to a good end, and I urge everyone to rise to the occasion. I am hopeful that they will,” Khalilzad said.