Afghans welcome ATN’s move to secure broadcasting rights for this year’s IPL
Cricket fans across Afghanistan have welcomed the news that this year’s TATA IPL 2022 Season will be broadcast live on Ariana Television after ATN secured broadcasting rights of this exciting annual cricket tournament.
Securing the rights to broadcast this year’s tournament is yet another achievement for ATN, which continues to bring world class events to Afghanistan for the public to enjoy in the comfort of their own home.
This year’s tournament will run from March 26 (Saturday) to May 29 and all matches will be held in Mumbai and Pune.
According to the IPL Governing Council, key decisions regarding this year’s IPL were made recently at a meeting given concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
“The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League will be played in a bio-secure environment at a single hub to avoid air travel which is considered as a major threat for the spread of COVID-19 infection, thereby affecting the players and the League/matches,” IPL Governing Council said in a recent statement.
The council also stated that the 10 teams will play a total of 14 league matches followed by the four playoff matches.
Each team will play five teams twice and the remaining four teams only once.
Afghans meanwhile welcomed the news that they will be able to watch the tournament live.
Zalmai Hussain, a Kabul resident, said: “This is good news for us cricket fans. We welcome Ariana Television’s decision. IPL is always very exciting to watch.”
Another Kabul resident, Khalid Takal said: “The Afghan cricket fans enjoy watching the cricket matches live on TV. They enjoy watching matches on a big screen together with their friends, families, and colleagues.
“While watching matches on TV, they share their feelings and views about their favorite players or teams. They enjoy exchanging their ideas and feelings about their favorite teams and players while watching matches live on TV.”
Takal said despite matches being broadcast live on social media, “Afghans still prefer to watch matches on TV since they do not have access to high-speed internet.
He said “it means a lot for them to watch matches live on TV. In addition, Afghans are poor people and they can’t afford internet packages to watch matches live on social media – particularly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Therefore, TV is the best option for Afghan cricket fans to watch matches live.”
Afghan Cricket Board officials attend ACC Annual General Meeting
Afghanistan Cricket Board’s top management, including it’s chairma, Mirwais Ashraf and the CEO Naseeb Khan, this week attended that Asian Cricket Council’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Colombo.
After attending the meeting, Ashraf and Khan met officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Sri Lanka Cricket to discuss various aspects of bilateral ties including but not limited to the Super League matches and more bilateral cricket for senior and junior level men’s teams.
According to a statement issued by the ACB, its officials met with Jay Shah, the General Secretary of the BCCI, and discussed dates and venues for the three ICC CWC Super League ODIs in India.
The Chairman and CEO of the Afghanistan Cricket Board also met Shammi Silva, the Chairman of Sri Lanka Cricket to discuss the Super League three ODIs between Afghanistan and Sri Lanka that are planned for early next year.
Both Sri Lankan and Afghan officials also discussed the need to increase matches for senior and junior-level teams in the future.
The ACB stated that the Afghan delegation had positive discussions with members of the ACC on providing technical support to each other as well as arranging more cricket series for senior and junior level teams.
Afghanistan has played 3 series in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League so far. The senior men’s team will face India and Sri Lanka in two away series. Dates and venues have still to be confirmed by the host counties.
Afghanistan-Madagascar football match cancelled due to COVID
Afghanistan’s friendly football match against Madagascar, originally scheduled to be played next week, has been cancelled due to COVID infections among Madagascar’s players.
The match was scheduled to be played in Antalya city of Turkey on March 24.
Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF) said in a statement that the match was cancelled following an official request from Madagascar citing COVID infections among its players.
The friendly match would be part of preparations for AFC Asian Cup final round qualifiers due to start in June this year.
AFF said that Afghanistan’s training camp will be between 20 and 30 March in Turkey, adding it was trying to set another friendly match during the Afghan team’s stay in Antalya.
Afghan UFC fighter Javid Basharat defeats American rival
Javid Basharat, Afghanistan’s third UFC fighter, defeated his American rival in his first UFC fight night on Saturday in the United States.
This is his first fight with the world’s largest mixed martial arts organization.
Basharat is twenty-six years old and has entered the cage eleven times in the past. He won all eleven fights.
This was his 12th finish in his fighting career and he remains undefeated.
UFC Fight Night event was held at UFC APEX on Saturday March 12, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Besharat is the third Afghan to be part of UFC and follows in the footsteps of Bahadorzadeh and Nusrat Haghparast.
Currently, Nusrat Haghparast and Javid Besharat are UFC fighters.
