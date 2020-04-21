Afghans want transparency spending aid funds for COVID19

(Last Updated On: April 21, 2020)

The approach of how to use the aid received from the international community and other aid agencies for Afghanistan is questionable for Afghans.

People are asking the bodies in charge, especially the Ministry of Public Health and the Anti-Coronavirus Committee, to use the given assistance in a transparent and appropriate manner.

Although the Ministry of Public Health has earlier said that the global aid has not yet been received, the World Bank says it has transferred US$20 million to the Afghan government.

Various donors have pledged millions of dollars to help Afghanistan fight the Coronavirus.

The Afghan government has previously said that foreign aid will be put to use by the donors themselves and would not be given to the Afghan government.

The World Bank, however, says it has donated US$20 million, of the total US$100.4 million promised to fund, to the Afghan government on April 13, 2020.

The World Bank adds that the money would cover the cost of COVID19 service providing contractors in all 34 provinces of Afghanistan.

In addition to the funding, the World Bank has said that in coordination with the UNICEF, the WHO, and other developmental partners, as part of the government’s fight against the COVID19 pandemic, it will help with the technical assistance and equipment aimed to a successful implementation of the project.