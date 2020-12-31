Afghans urged not to travel to India, Pakistan amid outbreak of new virus strain

(Last Updated On: December 31, 2020)

Minister of Public Health Ahmad Jawad Osmani said on Thursday that cases of the new strain of Coronavirus had been detected in Pakistan and India and urged Afghans not to travel to either country for at least four weeks.

He said Afghanistan’s public health ministry was working on ways to detect this variant.

Afghanistan, with an already fragile health care system, has faced enormous challenges in terms of treating and testing patients for COVID-19.

The new strain, detected in a number of other countries including the UK and more recently in the US, has medical experts around the world concerned as it appears to be far more contagious than the initial one.

The UK government recently announced they had found a “highly contagious new variant of the virus” and put this down to the sharp increase in infections.

According to reports, the new variant of the SARS-COV-2 could be up to 70 percent more contagious than the old variant and what has experts more worried is that this strain is affecting much younger and otherwise healthy people.