Afghans urged not to travel to India, Pakistan amid outbreak of new virus strain
Minister of Public Health Ahmad Jawad Osmani said on Thursday that cases of the new strain of Coronavirus had been detected in Pakistan and India and urged Afghans not to travel to either country for at least four weeks.
He said Afghanistan’s public health ministry was working on ways to detect this variant.
Afghanistan, with an already fragile health care system, has faced enormous challenges in terms of treating and testing patients for COVID-19.
The new strain, detected in a number of other countries including the UK and more recently in the US, has medical experts around the world concerned as it appears to be far more contagious than the initial one.
The UK government recently announced they had found a “highly contagious new variant of the virus” and put this down to the sharp increase in infections.
According to reports, the new variant of the SARS-COV-2 could be up to 70 percent more contagious than the old variant and what has experts more worried is that this strain is affecting much younger and otherwise healthy people.
Two arrested in connection with Ghazni journalist’s assassination
Special Forces from the Afghan National Directorate of Security (NDS) have arrested two men in connection with the assassination of slain Afghan journalist Rahmatullah Nikzad, the spy agency said in a statement on Thursday.
According to the statement, the perpetrators are Taliban militants who were among the 5,000 prisoners freed by government earlier this year under the terms of the US-Taliban agreement.
The militants were identified as Hamidullah and Zikrullah and “were among 5,000 Taliban prisoners that reunited with the Qari Obaid group, who are responsible for targeted killings in Ghazni,” read the statement.
“In the last two months, they (suspects) have assassinated Rahmatullah Nikzad, a judge and two Ghazni revenue department staff members in the province,” the statement read.
The militants admitted to their crimes during preliminary questioning, the NDS stated.
The Taliban has not yet commented.
Nikzad, a respected journalist who had freelanced for numerous agencies, including Associated Press and al-Jazeera, was gunned down on December 21 in Ghazni City.
Jalalabad journalist reports on death without realizing its his brother-in-law
A radio journalist in Nangarhar, Sardar Ajmal Bawar, on Thursday reported on the death of a rickshaw driver, killed in an IED explosion, without realizing it was his brother-in-law.
The explosion happened in PD1 in Jalalabad city when the rickshaw driver hit a roadside mine near Bagh-e-Zanana.
Bawar posted news about the incident, along with a photograph on his Facebook page, without realizing the victim was a close relative.
When he found out, he said: “I lost my brother in law who was like my brother. And I was writing about the death of Ehsan (his brother in law).”
Bawar also stated:” May Allah destroy the enemies of this land. My brother-in-law, martyred in today’s landmine blast.”
Bawar lives in Jalalabad city and works for Safa FM Radio, a local radio station.
At least two public order policemen were also wounded in Thursday morning’s explosion.
No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion.
Details sketchy on casualties among Afghan forces in Wardak operation
Maidan Wardak police said Thursday the Taliban suffered heavy casualties as a result of a military operation by Afghan forces in Jalrez district of the province on Wednesday night.
According to Allah Dad Fadaei, Maidan Wardak police chief, at least 16 Taliban were killed in the operation.
He also confirmed that two Humvee tanks belonging to Afghan security forces were targeted during clashes.
However he did not give details about casualties among Afghan security forces but did say an investigation into this was underway.
The Taliban meanwhile claimed to have killed at least 25 Afghan soldiers, including two commanders.
This claim has not yet been confirmed nor rejected by Afghan security officials.
Photographs released by the Taliban show at least one Afghan military Humvee to be totally destroyed.
