Afghans to Prepare For Participating in Upcoming Election

Afghanistan will hold its presidential election in less than two months and the Afghan people are preparing to vote for their favorite candidate on September 28th-the polling day.

“As a responsible citizen, it is our religious and human responsibility to participate in the election,” said Hedayatullah Hashimi, a resident of Mazar-e-Sharif province.

“Whoever reaches their goals have forgotten the people. Therefore, people are discouraged from the election. Even my own family tells me not to vote,” said Faqir Mohammad, a resident of Nengarhar province.

Meanwhile, the poor experience of the previous presidential elections has made the people discouraged from the election.

“They [the candidates] make different promises to the people but if you call them after the election they ignore you,” said Sardar Khan, a resident of Nengarhar province.

“I will not participate in the election since I cannot go to my home due to insecurity,” said Hessamuddin, a resident of Kandahar province.

Moreover, a number of citizens are concerned that deals will be made over their votes.

“Assuming that Afghanistan will be secured, I want to vote but when I see the situation some of the candidates act in a way that the process is a business, not an election. When it is being seen as a business why do we have to vote?” said Abdullah Mujahed, a resident of Mazar-e-Sharif province.

“If our votes are not valued the people, including me will not participate in the election,” said Shir Ahmad, a resident of Kandahar province.

This comes as the presidential election in 2014 is considered to be the most challenging elections in the country which resulted in creating of the National Unity Government (NUG).