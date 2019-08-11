Afghans Themselves Determine Their Country’s Future: Ghani

(Last Updated On: August 11, 2019)

President Ghani addressing on occasion of Eid-ul-Adha says that Afghanistan is not any one’s gift to Afghans and the Afghans themselves make decisions regarding the important national issues.

He stresses that any decisions regarding Afghans is their own business and no foreigner country can make decisions about Afghanistan’s future.

“Our future is not being determined outside; neither in a friend-country nor in the neighboring countries. The future of Afghanistan is being determined in every part of Afghanistan by every Afghan,” said President Ghani.

He stresses that the negotiations can have no conditional but not the peace is not possible without any conditions.

Moreover, President Ghani stresses that the Afghans will not be able to achieve peace without a legitimate and strong government as the outcome of an election.

“Peace will come; the peace which majority of the Afghans want that through their negotiations. The peace is possible by the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban,” said Ghani.

At the same time, he says that holding the election is essential.

“Today the nation is ready for the election. We have taken all the preparations and have paid 90 million dollars while the people thought that we will hold the election by other help. We will pay for all the costs next time,” said Ghani.

At the end of his talks, he indicated that the government cannot make the final decision regarding the peace as its tenure will end soon and it related to the next government and people of Afghanistan.