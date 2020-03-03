Afghans: The war is irrational and imposed over the ANDSF

(Last Updated On: March 3, 2020)

People in Baghlan Province say that since the US-Taliban peace agreement, the continuation of war with the Afghan National and Defense Forces seems irrational and imposed.

These people accuse the Taliban and the US of duplicity saying that the prisoners’ exchange of any sort, before the peace talks, will not prove fruitful for Afghanistan.

Baghlan Provincial Council and the commander of the national army in Baghlan said that the war was imposed and that at the end of the day, people will hate the Taliban.

Based on the reports, after the 7-day term of reduction in violence, the Taliban has ordered their fighters to resume their military attacks with an exception of not attacking the foreign forces.

In practice too, some provinces have seen the Taliban attacks: one army man has been killed and two others wounded in the Taliban’s attack in Paktia; four other soldiers were wounded in another attack of the Taliban in Zabul.

Meanwhile, the UN tweeted Tuesday and urged the Taliban to continue the reduction in violence so that the atmosphere for the intra-Afghan peace negotiation is paved to resolve the political tensions as well as to secure a lasting peace.

The European Union also expressed concerns about the Taliban attacks saying that the actions are against the “spirit of the agreement” between the US and the Taliban.

Roland Cobia, the EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan said, “This is not the time for posturing, but the phase to build trust & move forward in a constructive manner.”