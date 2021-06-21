Sport
Afghans scoop 2 bronze medals in Beirut taekwondo contest
Two Afghan athletes, Farzad Mansoori and Hussain Lutfi, each won a bronze medal in the 2021 Beirut Open Taekwondo Tournament which finished on Monday.
Farzad Mansouri won a bronze medal in the 74 kg weight category, after beating competitors from Palestine and Uzbekistan.
Lutfi won a bronze medal in the men’s 68 kg weight category after beating an Afghan and a Pakistani fighter.
Meanwhile, Mansouri has secured a place in the Tokyo Olympic Games to compete for Afghanistan.
The three-day tournament started on June 19 and 269 athletes from 44 countries participated.
Latest News
Afghanistan’s football boss contracts COVID-19
Mohammad Yousef Kargar, Head of Afghanistan Football Federation (AFF), has contracted COVID-19, the AFF said in a statement on Tuesday.
According to the AFF, Kargar is currently in quarantine.
Afghanistan National Football Team will meanwhile face India on Tuesday for the final match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers.
The match will kick off at 6:30 pm Kabul time in Doha, the capital of Qatar.
Afghanistan missed going through to the next stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after it lost 2-1 to Oman on Friday.
Afghanistan will however qualify for the 2023 AFC Asian if it defeats India in Tuesday’s match.
Afghanistan, so far, with five points, has secured fourth place in Group E while India stands at third place with six points.
Latest News
Soccer-Italy put on a show with win over Turkey in Euro 2020 opener
Sport
JOC executive says Tokyo Games should be held without spectators
One of Japan’s sporting legends and an executive of the country’s Olympic committee said on Friday the Tokyo Games should be held without spectators to ensure the safety of the public and accused the organisers of using a “double standard”.
The Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) board member Kaori Yamaguchi, an Olympic judo medallist, said the government was “confusing” the people by asking them to stay at home and imposing curbs while putting on the global sports showpiece.
Polls have shown most Japanese oppose holding the Games this year, worried about a slow vaccination rollout and the flood of athletes and officials from overseas. Japan has effectively been closed to foreign visitors since the pandemic broke out.
“There’s this fear inside everyone that if people start moving around Japan again, the infections would spread right at the time when they have peaked out and people can live safe lives again,” said Yamaguchi, one of the few lone voices openly critical of the Olympics in the world of Japanese sports.
“If we were to limit the virus and be careful about it, I’d say we should hold the Games without spectators,” Yamaguchi told Reuters in a Zoom interview.
Already postponed from last year because of the pandemic, a scaled-down version of the Games with no foreign spectators is set to start on July 23 despite public fears it could drain medical resources and spread the coronavirus as Japan appears to have contained the fourth wave of infections.
The decision on the domestic spectators — and whether to lift the state of emergency in Tokyo and several other areas — is expected later this month.
The government’s most senior medical adviser, Shigeru Omi, has been voicing his concerns in parliament over the last week, warning that the biggest risk was the increased movement of the public, which has contributed to past rises in infections.
Despite the opposition, the Japanese government and the organisers have dug in their heels, saying the Games would go ahead “barring Armageddon”, as one International Olympic Committee (IOC) member put it.
Yamaguchi, who won a bronze medal at the 1988 Seoul Games, has expressed her dismay at such pronouncements, adding she thought the organisers “avoided dialogue” and that the IOC “seems to think that public opinion in Japan is not important.”
During the interview, she also accused Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Olympics Minister Tamayo Marukawa of “not sufficiently explaining” to people why they should think the Games are “safe and secure”.
“Even though the infections have eased, they ask people to be careful, to not drink alcohol, to not go out, but they also say: ‘enjoy the Olympics’ — so the citizens are confused by this double standard,” said Yamaguchi.
Japan has recorded more than 760,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 13,800 deaths, while only 12% of its population has received at least one vaccination shot — far behind other major economies.
Yamaguchi added that the appropriate message the organisers should be sending to the public right now was: “we’re not getting carried away”.
“I’m not saying people shouldn’t have fun, but I want them to have this stance: we still haven’t won with corona, we’re still in danger.
“It’s the same as in sports: the most dangerous moment is when you think you’ve won. Typically, that’s when you get beaten up.”
Ghani meets with leading politicians to discuss peace process
Afghans scoop 2 bronze medals in Beirut taekwondo contest
Iran’s Raisi says U.S. violated nuclear deal, EU failed to fulfil commitments
US, Turkish military chiefs discuss diplomatic presence in Afghanistan
Civilians killed in roadside IED explosion in Paktia
Germany apologizes for colonial-era genocide in Namibia
Belarus forces plane to land, arrests journalist, sparking outrage
Syria’s Assad wins 4th term with 95% of vote, in election the West calls fraudulent
Military detain Mali’s president, prime minister and defence minister
Cold weather in China kills 21 in ultramarathon
Zerbena: IDPs economic situation discussed
Sola: Taliban emphasizes need for implementation of Doha deal
Sola: Consequences of power takeover through military in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show: Clashes between ANDSF, and Taliban discussed
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News23 hours ago
Taliban seize 17 more districts as fighting intensifies in Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Amnesty International says deliberate killing of Afghan civilians must be investigated
-
COVID-193 days ago
U.S. requires embassy staff in Afghanistan to telework amid COVID-19 outbreak
-
Latest News3 days ago
Militant groups could pose threat to US in two years from Afghanistan: Pentagon
-
Latest News2 days ago
Hardline judge wins landslide in Iran presidential vote amid low turnout
-
Latest News2 days ago
Taliban captures eight districts in seven provinces
-
COVID-194 days ago
More than 100 die of COVID-19 in past 24 hours: MoPH
-
Latest News3 days ago
Another three districts fall to Taliban; gov’t forces retreated