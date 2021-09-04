Sport
Afghans fill stadium to watch cricket match
Thousands of cricket fans filled a stadium on Friday to watch the first cricket match be played in Kabul since the Taliban took control of the capital city on August 15.
Fans clapped and cheered as they enjoyed the game, with many saying that the match was a show of national solidarity, Reuters reported.
Some of the players participating in the game on Friday are expected to take part in the Twenty20 World Cup in UAE and Oman from October 17.
Afghan athlete Zakia Khudadadi gets her chance in taekwondo
Afghan athlete Zakia Khudadadi got her chance to compete in the Tokyo Paralympics on Thursday.
Khudadadi, one of two Afghans participating in the Paralympics, lost her first-round match in taekwondo in the 44-49-kilogram weight class to Ziyodakhon Isakova of Uzbekistan 17-12, AP reported.
She also dropped a losers’ bracket match against Viktoriia Marchuk of Ukraine 48-34.
Teammate Hossain Rasouli competed on Tuesday in the long jump, where he finished last. Rasouli is a sprinter, but he arrived several days too late to run in the 100-meter race.
The Afghan athletes arrived in Tokyo days after the Paralympics opened.
Neither Khudadadi nor Rasouli have spoken in public since arriving, and officials have allowed them to skip interviews with reporters.
Taliban green lights historic Australia vs Afghanistan Test match
The Taliban has given Afghanistan’s cricket team the go ahead to take part in the upcoming Test match against Australia.
According to Australia’s News.com, the Afghan side is scheduled to play a Test match against Australia at Hobart’s Blundstone Arena starting Saturday, September 27.
The historic fixture was originally slated for December last year, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Afghanistan has only played six Test matches since being awarded full member status in 2017. This will also be the Afghan team’s first Test against Australia.
Meanwhile, the Brisbane Heat announced last week it had signed Afghan spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahmeen for the upcoming Big Bash League. However, the Adelaide Strikers are yet to confirm the signing of fan favourite Rashid Khan.
Afghan Paralympian sparks ‘joy’ with Tokyo debut
When Afghan Paralympian Hossain Rasouli stepped onto the Tokyo track on Tuesday morning after escaping Taliban-held Kabul, fellow long jumper Roderick Townsend didn’t feel rivalry but “joy”.
The American did not even know Rasouli was competing in the men’s T47 long jump final until he saw 13 names on the start list rather than the usual 12, AFP reported.
Rasouli had arrived in Tokyo last Saturday, too late to compete in his favoured T47 100m event, after catching a top-secret flight from Paris one week after being evacuated from Kabul.
So instead he entered the long jump final, finishing last but symbolising for Townsend “so much about the Paralympic Games and what it means and what it stands for”.
“With everything going on right now, I couldn’t help but feel joy for him,” said Townsend, who took silver in the event with a jump of 7.43m, AFP reported.
“We get so caught up in our personal lives, and I’m here complaining about a silver medal and we have somebody making their way across the world to be able to do something that we all love to do.”
Rasouli arrived in Tokyo with Afghan team-mate Zakia Khudadadi on Saturday, after leaving their Taliban-controlled homeland a week earlier in what Games chiefs called a “major global operation”.
The pair spent a week in Paris at a French sports ministry training centre following their evacuation from Kabul.
Officials initially appeared to rule out the possibility of the athletes coming to Tokyo.
But Rasouli, whose left hand was amputated after a mine explosion, finally made the country’s belated first appearance at the Tokyo Games on Tuesday morning.
Emerging from the athletes’ entrance with a wave to the team officials dotted around the spectator-free Olympic Stadium, he then pointed towards the Afghanistan Paralympic Committee logo on his white vest.
