Afghans fill stadium to watch cricket match

Thousands of cricket fans filled a stadium on Friday to watch the first cricket match be played in Kabul since the Taliban took control of the capital city on August 15.

Fans clapped and cheered as they enjoyed the game, with many saying that the match was a show of national solidarity, Reuters reported.

Some of the players participating in the game on Friday are expected to take part in the Twenty20 World Cup in UAE and Oman from October 17.