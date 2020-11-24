Latest News
Afghans face paying a $15,000 bond for US visitor visa
The US announced Monday that it will introduce a six-month trial program from next month to force visitors from 23 countries, including Afghanistan, to post thousands of dollars as security before they enter the United States.
The aim, first spelled out in a presidential memorandum early last year, is to discourage travelers from countries with high rates of visa offenders from overstaying their business and tourism visas.
In an official document issued this week by the US State Department, Washington said: “The Pilot Program is designed to apply to nationals of specified countries with high overstay rates to serve as a diplomatic tool to encourage foreign governments to take all appropriate actions to ensure their nationals timely depart the United States after making temporary visits.”
The program will run for six months and “during that period, consular officers may require nonimmigrant visa applicants falling within the scope of the Pilot Program to post a bond in the amount of $5,000, $10,000, or $15,000 as a condition of visa issuance,” the official notice read.
“The amount of the bond, should a bond be appropriate, will be determined by the consular officer based on the circumstances of the visa applicant.”
The program does not apply to immigrant visas but targets business (B-1) and tourism (B-2) visas from 23 countries including Afghanistan and Iran.
Taliban rigging hobby drones to drop explosives in new war tactic
The Taliban have deployed small drones to drop bombs on government forces in some recent attacks, Afghanistan’s acting chief of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) Ahmad Zia Shiraj said on Monday.
Shiraj said Taliban fighters were using hobby drones to drop explosives. This he said was a new tactic in their ongoing war.
“The drones they are using are sold in the market. They are basically camera drones,” Shiraj said in an address to parliament, adding the NDS wants to stop the import of the popular devices.
According to a report in the US-based The Defense Post, the Taliban used a drone to bomb the Kunduz governor’s compound in October.
Shiraj did not confirm the report, but he stated the Taliban have used drones in Kunduz and Paktia provinces.
The Defense Post reports that while the tactic is new to the Taliban, Islamic State (IS), or Daesh, fighters operating in Iraq and Syria started using toy planes and hobby drones in 2016 to carry explosives.
UNICEF to ship 2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses to 92 countries
UNICEF announced on Monday it is working with major global airlines and freight providers to step up efforts to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to over 92 countries around the world as soon as vaccines become available.
In a statement issued by the UN organization, UNICEF said together with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA), they briefed major global airlines last week on the expected capacity requirements and discussed ways to transport close to two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021.
This is in addition to the one billion syringes that need to be transported by sea-freight, the statement read.
UNICEF said in collaboration with PAHO, it will coordinate the purchase and delivery for 92 low- and lower middle-income economies as quickly and securely as possible – which would include Afghanistan.
As the largest single vaccine buyer in the world, UNICEF normally procures more than two billion doses of vaccines annually for routine immunization and outbreak response on behalf of nearly 100 countries, the organization stated.
This unparalleled expertise includes the coordination of thousands of shipments with various cold chain requirements, making UNICEF an expert in supply chain management of temperature-controlled products, which is especially needed during this historic undertaking, UNICEF’s statement read.
Last month, UNICEF began a process to stockpile more than 1 billion syringes by 2021 to guarantee initial supply and pre-position in advance of COVID-19 vaccines.
Talks team deadlock broken, as both sides agree to initial roadmap
In a major step forward, the talks teams for the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Taliban have agreed on four key issues as the basis for talks going forward.
This comes after a deadlock of more than a month, following the start of talks on September 12 in Doha.
According to sources in Doha, the two sides agreed to include the US-Taliban deal, UN endorsements for Afghan peace process, the will of the Afghan people and commitments of the negotiating teams as the foundation of talks going forward.
“We do not underestimate these challenges, no matter how difficult they may be. But we have reason not to be disappointed. For all our differences, the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan is committed to a positive approach to peace,” said Sayed Sadat Mansour Naderi, minister of peace affairs.
The negotiating team of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan says that the two negotiating parties will announce their declarations of agreement and the finalization of the procedure.
On the other hand, the head of the negotiating team of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Massom Stanikzai says that the Taliban’s lack of flexibility has made the path to peace difficult.
“Unfortunately, the Taliban’s short-sightedness has made this difficult. Continuing meaningful dialogue to reach a common vision is the shortest way to peace. This fact requires patience, caution and public consensus,” said Stanikzai.
The head of the negotiating team of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan has been in Kabul for the past few days to consult with the leadership of the government and to get the final approval of the negotiating council of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.
The delegation is optimistic that progress in the Doha talks will pave the way for a ceasefire sooner rather than later.
“Ending the violence during the talks is the first proposal ordered to build public confidence. Recently, when the talks began, the Afghan people witnessed a dramatic increase in violence,” said Fawzia Kofi, a member of the negotiating team.
It is however not yet clear whether the delegations will negotiate on a ceasefire first, once talks get underway, or on the future of a political system.
As much as the Afghan Republic’s team want to focus on a ceasefire, the Taliban want the political future to be the starting point.
