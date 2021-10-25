Sport
Afghans eagerly gear up to watch their team face off against Scotland in T20 World Cup match
Amid all their concerns and economic woes, Afghans have something to look forward to on Monday night when their national team take on Scotland in the ICC World Cup T20 tournament in the UAE.
The national cricket team is scheduled to face Scotland in their first official match at about 6.30pm Kabul time.
For Afghans in the country, the match can be viewed live on Ariana TV, which has the rights to broadcast the tournament. For online viewers click here to watch the match.
Cricket fans across the country have high hopes that their team will do well – especially as Afghanistan is ranked number eight in T20 cricket – and many said Monday that a win would bring some much needed joy to the nation amid trying times.
“In these difficult and anxious days, our only joy is this sport and we support the Afghan national cricket team and we hope that our players can achieve a good result for Afghanistan in these competitions,” said Zabiullah Zadran, a resident of Paktia.
“It is sports and athletes who bring happiness to the people, and we are very happy that our national cricket team qualified for the World Cup.” said Khaibar Sharifi, a resident of Kabul.
“I urge all cricket fans to pray for the victory of the Afghan national cricket team in the World Cup. It is a great honor for Afghanistan and a very happy time, we are a very upset people,” said Hayatullah Durani, another Kabul resident.
Meanwhile, national cricket team players say they will put every effort into the match in order to secure a win for their countrymen.
Mohammad Nabi, captain of the Afghan team, says currently, cricket is collectively the only source of happiness for Afghans. Nabi added that the team is in good spirits and that Afghans back home are hoping for a win.
“Afghans all talk a lot about the team squad on social media, and Inshallah (God willing), the players will try to shine well, also the team’s morale is very good,” Nabi added.
“In this round of the World Cup, we promise our compatriots to play [well and] display best performances,” said Najibullah Zadran, a national cricket team player.
Afghanistan, which was an automatic qualifier, is in the second group with Scotland, Pakistan, Namibia, India and New Zealand.
Ariana Television Network has broadcasting rights of the T20 Cricket World Cup, which is being co-hosted by Oman and the United Arab Emirates.
This is the Afghan team’s third appearance at the T20 World Cup but won only two matches at the 2016 event. This year, the team is looking to win more matches and progress further in the competition.
Already last week, Afghanistan beat reigning World Cup holders West Indies in a warm up match.
CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MATCH LIVE AT 6.30PM KABUL TIME
Sport
Pakistanis euphoric after beating India in first World Cup win
Firecrackers, blaring car horns and bursts of gunfire rang out across Pakistani cities on Sunday as cricket fans celebrated their first World Cup victory over arch rivals India, Reuters reported.
Shortly after captain Babar Azam and his partner Mohammad Rizwan sealed a crushing 10-wicket win in their Twenty20 World Cup group match in Dubai, cheers echoed from houses and apartment buildings.
“Congratulations to the Pakistan Team & esp(ecially) to Babar Azam who led from the front, as well as to the brilliant performances of Rizwan & Shaheen Afridi,” said Prime Minister Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to triumph in the one-day World Cup in 1992.
“The nation is proud of you all,” he tweeted.
His congratulations were echoed by the chief of the army staff, underlining the political symbolism of the win, Reuters reported.
According to the report the two neighbours have clashed repeatedly over the years, most recently in 2019 when Indian jets launched a raid into Pakistan over a militant attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 40 police.
On the field, however, players from both sides embraced and chatted warmly after the match.
In Pakistan’s largest city Karachi, fans poured onto the streets immediately after the final ball was bowled, waving Pakistani flags from motorcycles and car windows.
Pakistani media also reported loud celebrations in parts of Indian-controlled Kashmir, a Muslim majority region that has been at the heart of much of the tension between the two countries.
Sport
Super 12 stage kicks off in T20 World Cup 2021
The first round of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 came to a conclusion on Friday with 12 teams now moving into the Super 12 stage which got underway on Saturday.
The teams that made it out of the first round were Sri Lanka, Namibia, Scotland, and Bangladesh.
There are two groups for the stage – A & B – with six teams slotted in both groups. Afghanistan is in Group A and will face India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Scotland, and Namibia, while Group B has Australia, England, West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.
The Super 12 stage will follow a round-robin format where each team will square off against the other five. Following the Super 12 stage, the top two teams from each group will qualify for the semifinals.
The Super 12 stage started Saturday afternoon with a doubleheader in Group B. Australia play South Africa while defending champions, West Indies, take on England in the evening match.
Favorites, India, are set to play Pakistan on Sunday.
Sport
Afghanistan stifle West Indies by 56 runs in warm up match
Afghanistan registered a win in the second set of warm-up games of the day ahead of the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 on Wednesday night.
Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat in their warm-up fixture against the West Indies in Dubai. And the decision paid immediate dividends as the opening batters brought up the 50 partnership inside five overs, with a true display of hitting inside the powerplay.
Oshane Thomas, Obed McCoy and Roston Chase were taken to the cleaners by Afghanistan’s opening pair, with only left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein providing any semblance of control early on.
Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad both remained at the crease after six overs with the score 62/0.
The openers went on to register high-tempo half-centuries, the former falling to Hayden Walsh for 56(35) and the latter to Ravi Rampaul for 54(35).
A score in excess of 200 had looked on, but the Afghanistan run rate began to drop following the loss of the two in-form openers. And two excellent death overs from Obed McCoy and Andre Russell, which collectively picked up three wickets for just ten runs, restricted Afghanistan to a 189/5 – an impressive tally but one that could have been even higher after their lightning start.
Afghanistan’s amazing day continued with the ball as Mohammad Nabi bowled through his full allocation of overs straight up to register extraordinary figures of four overs, two maidens, three wickets for two runs.
Nabi and his fellow bowlers starved West Indies of runs, with the score just 50/3 after ten overs, with still 140 runs required.
And Roston Chase, in particular, found the going tough, with the West Indies number three managing just 18 runs off his first 29 balls
Chase did eventually reach his half-century, but the win never looked on and West Indies limped home still 56 runs short.
Afghanistan demolishes Scotland by 130 runs in World Cup match
Iranian embassy confirms meeting, outlines agenda
Afghans eagerly gear up to watch their team face off against Scotland in T20 World Cup match
IEA welcomes Russia’s stance on removing IEA’s leaders from the Blacklist
IEA leaders meet UNDP director in Doha, asked for more help
Pakistan discussing expansion of CPEC to Afghanistan
Collapse of former govt, military rooted in US deal with IEA: CENTCOM chief
IEA to preserve Bamiyan’s Buddha niches
Afghan cricket team gears up for T20 World Cup
Afghan girls’ soccer squad find new home in Ronaldo’s Portugal
Zerbena: Role of overland transport’s in economy discussed
Tahawol: Pakistan denies reports it struck deal with US on Afghanistan operations
Sola: Russia’s concerns over possible threats from Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: IEA’s trip to Turkey discussed
Sola: Moscow summit on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Russia mulling excluding IEA from list of extremist groups: Putin
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA’s Prime Minister and Pakistani FM discuss economic cooperation
-
Business4 days ago
Rising wood prices a cause for concern in Kabul as winter looms
-
Sport5 days ago
Afghanistan stifle West Indies by 56 runs in warm up match
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN sets up trust fund for ‘people’s economy’ in Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Qureshi on one-day visit to Kabul for talks
-
Latest News2 days ago
Biden approves $976 million for refugees in US including Afghans
-
Latest News4 days ago
Moscow format wraps up, participants reaffirm commitment to Afghanistan