Afghans celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr across the country

(Last Updated On: May 1, 2022)

Afghans celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Sunday, across all provinces of Afghanistan, including Kabul, after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government declared the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday night.

The Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund, said after Eid prayers at the Palace mosque in Kabul, that this Eid has come with peace and social security.

Some IEA officials also said that a recorded message from their supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada was leaked from Kandahar’s Grand Mosque during Eid-ul-Fitr prayers.

Mohammad Naeem Wardak, a spokesman for the IEA’s political office in Qatar, wrote on his Twitter account that Eid prayers had been offered at the Grand Mosque in Kandahar province, and were led by Supreme Leader Mullah Habibullah Akhundzada.

According to officials, Akhundzada congratulated IEA forces for their victory.

The IEA’s Supreme Court announced late Saturday night that Sunday would be the first day of Eid ul-Fitr in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Acting Minister of Defense Mawlawi Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid said in his Eid message that destroyers of peace in the country would be stopped. He said no one would be allowed to disrupt security.

UNAMA also congratulated Afghans on Eid.

The Political Representative of the United Nations in Afghanistan (UNAMA) wished a peaceful Eid to the people of Afghanistan. UNAMA has also renewed its commitment to the United Nations to assist and cooperate with Afghanistan.

The head of the committee deciding Eid, Mawlawi Abdul Hakim, told the media Saturday that the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal had been sighted by 27 people in Kandahar, Farah, Zabul, Helmand and Ghor provinces.

This despite Saudi Arabia announcing Saturday that the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal had not been observed in Saudi Arabia. They declared Sunday the last day of Ramazan and Monday as the first day of Eid ul-Fitr.