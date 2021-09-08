Afghans call for Taliban forces to wear uniforms

(Last Updated On: September 8, 2021)

Afghans from around the country have called for Taliban forces to wear uniforms in order to make them easily identifiable and to stop opportunists from committing crimes.

Members of the public have said by wearing uniforms, criminals will not be able to take advantage of the situation and that the necessary coordination will be established between the people and the Taliban.

A Taliban spokesman, meanwhile, said the responsibility of providing security has been given to those with uniforms and that other Taliban forces without uniforms are not allowed to interfere in security matters.

Although the Taliban is said to be effective in securing cities, a number of residents in the capital say it is difficult to distinguish between these forces and criminals, especially armed robbers, and that Taliban responsible for maintaining order must wear uniforms in order to reassure the people.

“There are many armed people in the city and we do not know who is a Taliban and who is not a Taliban and it should be determined for us with special clothes,” a Kabul resident said.

The residents of Kabul emphasize that some thieves pretend to be Taliban to harm the people and rob them.

“The Taliban who are for security must wear military uniforms and the people must know them and not be deceived,” said another resident.

A Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, meanwhile, said more security was currently being provided by special forces in military uniforms, and that efforts were being made to remove non-security forces from Kabul and to prevent them from being involved in security.

“Special units are activated and have special uniforms. These forces can either operate and stop or try to stop the criminals, and those who do not have a uniform will soon either leave Kabul or will not be allowed to interfere in people’s lives and intervene in the security sector,” said Mujahid.

The Taliban say that in the past few days, nearly 50 people have been arrested on charges of theft and harassment and that efforts are being made to ensure security so that members of the public do not feel threatened.