Afghans Around Country Celebrate 99th Anniversary of Independence Day

(Last Updated On: August 19, 2018 7:23 pm)

The 99th Independence Day was marked in various ceremonies attended by dozens of Afghans in several provinces across the country.

President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani participated in the wreath laying ceremony of the Independence Day along with some other high level government officials.

The president paid tribute to security forces who have sacrificed their lives for stabilizing peace and security as the country, especially Kabul, has witnessed waves of terror attacks by the Islamic State (IS) outfit and Taliban insurgents over the past few months.

The ceremony was held at the headquarter of National Defence Ministry.

The ceremony was attended by National Government leaders including CEO Abdullah Abdullah, first VP General Abdul Rashid Dostum, former President Hamid Karzai, Princess India d’Afghanistan, daughter of the late King Amanullah Khan, CEO’s Second Deputy Mohammad Mohaqiq, Chief Justice Sayed Yousuf Haleem and head of high court, National Security adviser Mohammad Haneef Atmar, and other dignitaries including the Head of Afghanistan’s Ulema’s Council Qiamuddin Kashaf, a number of high-ranking officials and Presidential Palace advisers, parliament members and high court members, military officials, ambassadors and country representatives in Kabul.

99 years before now, the former king of Afghanistan Amanullah Khan achieved the independence from Britain in 1919.

People are celebrating this day throughout the country, especially in Jalalabad, the birthplace of Shah Amanullah Khan.