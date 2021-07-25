Olympic Games Tokyo 2020
Afghanistan’s Yavari falls out in first round of shooting event
The Afghanistan National Olympic Committee said Sunday Mahdi Yavari, scored 601.4 points in the first round of the 10 meter rifle shooting event at the Olympics but failed to make it through to the next round.
Shooters from China, United States, Slovakia, Turkey, Russia, Hungary and China advanced to the final eight.
A new Olympic record was however set by the Chinese contestant who scored 632.7 points. The previous record was set by Italy with 630.2 points in 2016.
This was the first time however that Afghanistan has taken part in the shooting event.
The Tokyo Olympics opened on Friday afternoon with a ceremony reflecting a Games like no other, walking a fine line between celebrating the feats of the world’s best athletes while acknowledging the global hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Games run until August 8.
About 11,000 athletes from 204 national Olympic committees are expected, including a team of refugee athletes. Afghanistan is represented by five athletes and another three Afghans are part of the refugee team.
Meanwhile, Dr Ehsanullah Bayat, Chairman of Afghan Wireless Communication Company, Ariana Television Network, Ariana News and Bayat Power, attended the opening ceremony in Tokyo as a special guest.
Slimmed-down opening ceremony reflects pandemic-hit Tokyo Games
The Tokyo Olympics opened on Friday afternoon with a ceremony reflecting a Games like no other, walking a fine line between celebrating the feats of the world’s best athletes while acknowledging the global hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reported.
Postponed for a year, organisers were forced to take the unprecedented step of holding the Games without fans as the pandemic continues to take lives around the world.
Even the opening ceremony, normally a star-studded display teeming with celebrities, was attended by fewer than 1,000 people.
Regardless, it marks a coming together of the world, with an audience of hundreds of millions around the globe and at various stages of the pandemic expected to tune into together to watch the start of the greatest show in sport.
When Tokyo was picked as Games host in 2013, crowds screamed themselves hoarse with joy but in 2020 the coronavirus struck, with lockdowns forcing the unprecedented postponement only four months before the Games were supposed to open, while scandals and problems plagued preparations.
The opening took place without the usual mass choreography, huge props and the cornucopia of dancers, actors and lights associated with past celebrations.
A vastly smaller number of athletes also marched in the teams’ parade, with many planning to fly in just before their competitions and leave shortly after to avoid infections.
Only 15 global leaders are in attendance, along with Japanese Emperor Naruhito, who will formally open the Games as his grandfather Hirohito did in 1964, and U.S. First Lady Jill Biden.
The Games run until August 8.
All athletes in refugee team to join opening ceremony
All 29 athletes in the Olympic refugee team will march behind the Olympic flag at the Tokyo Games opening ceremony on Friday, an organiser said, to represent the more than 82 million displaced people across the globe.
The International Olympic Committee unveiled its first refugee team at the Rio 2016 Olympics to raise awareness of the issue as hundreds of thousands of people poured into Europe from the Middle East and elsewhere escaping conflict and poverty.
“The Olympic refugee team is representing 82.5 million forcibly displaced people and refugees around the world,” James Macleod, the IOC’s director of Olympic solidarity, told a virtual news conference.
“There is a feeling of hope that they can shine a spotlight on this issue.”
For the Tokyo Games, the team comprised of people from countries including Syria, South Sudan, Eritrea, Afghanistan and Iran is almost three times as big as the inaugural team at the Rio.
All of the athletes arrived in Tokyo by late Thursday after a delay in some of their trips following a positive COVID-19 test of a team official at a training camp in Qatar.
The athletes will march into the stadium during the opening ceremony in second place behind ancient Games founders Greece and will compete in 12 sports.
“Everyone is excited, but they are, like any other elite-level athletes, trying to concentrate on the Games,” Macleod said.
Six of them competed at Rio, but for the rest, it will be their first Games.
“What we don’t do with the refugee Olympic team is to project medals and results,” Macleod said.”We want the athletes not to have that pressure, we want them to be able to enjoy the participation here.”
Japan’s National Stadium gears up for Olympic opening ceremony
Final security checks were being conducted on Friday (July 23) at Japan’s National Stadium just hours ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics opening ceremony.
Battered by scandal on the eve of the opening ceremony, Tokyo 2020 organisers have the chance to patch up the Games’ image when they reveal today who will carry the Olympic flame for the final few steps to light the stadium’s cauldron.
The identity of the final torchbearer is one of the Games’ most closely held secrets yet speculation has swirled for months around well-known athletes including Naomi Osaka, the four time Grand Slam tennis champion, whose superstar status could also draw attention away from the string of gaffes by organisers in the build-up to the Games and soften public resentment over the hosting of the Games during the pandemic.
Two thirds of people said they doubted that Japan could host a safe Games, with more than half saying they opposed the Olympics going ahead, according to a poll published by the Asahi newspaper.
