Afghanistan’s walnut yield tops 14,877 metric tons
The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL), reports that in the 1399 solar year, 14,877 metric tons of walnuts were harvested throughout the country.
According to MAIL data, 5,206 hectares of land was used to cultivate walnut trees in 28 provinces.
Badakhshan was reported as having the highest yield with a harvest of 4,464 metric tons.
Kapisa produced 2,520 metric tons; Parwan ended the year with 1,575 metric tons; and Baghlan with 803 metric tons.
MAIL attributed the solid harvest to good weather, timely rains and the support of the Ministry of Agriculture for growers.
Kabul, Nuristan, Takhar, Panjshir, Kunar, Paktia, Maidan Wardak and Daikundi also have suitable conditions for the production and growth of walnuts, MAIL stated.
Walnuts are grown prolifically across Afghanistan especially as the mountainous and sandy areas provide perfect growing conditions. Walnuts are also popular among Afghans.
So far, several types of walnuts have been identified in the country, the most common of which is the paper-shell type walnuts.
Walnut tree wood is also used in industry, and even the flowers and bark of the kernels in the form of iodine are used in Greek medicine. The fruit or kernel is rich in vitamins A and B and is eaten fresh and dried.
Walnuts contain 76% oil, 22% protein and some carbohydrates, as well as a small amount of vitamins A-B-E in raw fruits and vitamin C, which increases its value.
Dry nuts are of paramount economic importance to Afghanistan and because dried walnuts have a high sales market value, this dried fruit plays a major role in the country’s economy.
MAIL records beetroot yield of over 5,000 tons for 1399
Afghanistan’s Statistics and Information Department of the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL) has recorded a solid yield in the cultivation and harvest of beetroot for the 1399 solar year.
MAIL stated that in total, 5,000 metric tons of beetroot was harvested last solar year (April 2020 to March 2021) and that 2,910 metric tons was harvested in Takhar province alone.
MAIL reported that 194 hectares of agricultural land was used for the cultivation of beetroot last year in Takhar.
Other provinces where beetroot is grown in abundance is Herat, Ghor, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Kunduz, Ghazni and Kunar, the ministry said.
The total area under cultivation of beetroot last year around the country was 347 hectares of land, said the ministry.
Afghan farmers harvested more than 2,500 tons of peppers last year
According to the Statistics and Information Department of the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL), 2,529 metric tons of peppers were produced in the country last year, of which 184 tons were bell peppers.
According to the ministry, Laghman province had the highest yield with over 400 tons while Helmand, Parwan, Kandahar, Takhar and Balkh also provided substantial yields, MAIL said.
Parwan province was however noted as being the most important producer of bell peppers in the country and last year, 280 hectares of land was cultivated for this purpose – land that yielded 30 tons of bell peppers.
Peppers are extremely popular in Afghanistan and are used fresh or dried in daily cooking.
As part of their efforts to promote farming and processing of products in the country, MAIL has distributed solar dryers to a number of women farmers across the country in a bid to help them dry fresh vegetables and fruits – in order to stop wastage.
ADB approves $50 million grant for Afghanistan’s COVID vaccine campaign
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Tuesday approved a $50 million grant to help the Afghan government procure and deploy safe, high-quality COVID-19 vaccines, and strengthen the country’s capacity to implement its vaccine program.
The ADB said in a statement that the project will support the National Plan for COVID-19 Vaccination in Afghanistan by procuring and transporting six million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for priority segments of the population, as determined by the government.
“As Afghanistan continues to grapple with COVID-19, this project will help ensure that safe and high-quality vaccines are made available to the Afghan people,” said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa.
“Making vaccines available to vulnerable groups and strengthening Afghanistan’s immunization program will help to save lives and is a vital step toward recovery.
This support is part of ADB’s strong commitment to helping Afghanistan overcome the pandemic and achieve a sustainable economic recovery,” Asakawa said.
Under its national plan, the Afghan government aims to vaccinate all eligible people including vulnerable groups, approximately 60 percent of the total population.
ADB’s COVID-19 Vaccine Support Project will provide financing to procure vaccines for at least 2.6 million people, or about 11 percent of the eligible population, including through the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access (COVAX)
Advance Market Commitment facility.
The grant will also strengthen the Ministry of Public Health’s capacity in planning,
communications, coordination, and implementation of the vaccine program at national and provincial levels.
According to the ADB, technical training including specialized gender sessions will ensure that vaccines are administered to women in a culturally sensitive manner and a waste management firm will be engaged to build capacity for proper disposal of medical waste.
ADB estimates that Afghanistan’s GDP contracted by five percent in 2020 as the pandemic forced business closures and disrupted supply chains.
Unemployment is projected to have risen from 23.9 percent in 2019 to 37.9 percent in 2020 adding to the negative pressures of increased costs of food,
housing, and health services.
ADB’s grant complements other development partners’ efforts and contributes to fostering growth in the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation region through addressing pandemic risks and cross-border health threats.
Afghan health officials meanwhile said Tuesday that the number of coronavirus infections has increased in Afghanistan recently.
The Ministry of Public Health said 176 new cases of COVID-19 and seven deaths were reported in the past 24 hours across Afghanistan.
According to the ministry 28 others recovered in the mentioned time.
The ministry warned a lockdown will be imposed in major cities including Kabul if people fail to take the necessary precautions to help curb the spread of the virus.
