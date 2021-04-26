Afghanistan’s walnut yield tops 14,877 metric tons

(Last Updated On: April 26, 2021)

The Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock (MAIL), reports that in the 1399 solar year, 14,877 metric tons of walnuts were harvested throughout the country.

According to MAIL data, 5,206 hectares of land was used to cultivate walnut trees in 28 provinces.

Badakhshan was reported as having the highest yield with a harvest of 4,464 metric tons.

Kapisa produced 2,520 metric tons; Parwan ended the year with 1,575 metric tons; and Baghlan with 803 metric tons.

MAIL attributed the solid harvest to good weather, timely rains and the support of the Ministry of Agriculture for growers.

Kabul, Nuristan, Takhar, Panjshir, Kunar, Paktia, Maidan Wardak and Daikundi also have suitable conditions for the production and growth of walnuts, MAIL stated.

Walnuts are grown prolifically across Afghanistan especially as the mountainous and sandy areas provide perfect growing conditions. Walnuts are also popular among Afghans.

So far, several types of walnuts have been identified in the country, the most common of which is the paper-shell type walnuts.

Walnut tree wood is also used in industry, and even the flowers and bark of the kernels in the form of iodine are used in Greek medicine. The fruit or kernel is rich in vitamins A and B and is eaten fresh and dried.

Walnuts contain 76% oil, 22% protein and some carbohydrates, as well as a small amount of vitamins A-B-E in raw fruits and vitamin C, which increases its value.

Dry nuts are of paramount economic importance to Afghanistan and because dried walnuts have a high sales market value, this dried fruit plays a major role in the country’s economy.