Afghanistan’s U19s in Group C of 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup

(Last Updated On: November 21, 2021)

Afghanistan’s national Under-19 cricket team has secured a spot in the 14th edition of the inaugural ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, which will take place in the Caribbean in January.

According to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), 16 teams will take place in four groups between January 14 to February 5.

The U19 team will play in Group C against Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea (PNG) and will start their run against Zimbabwe at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, in Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday, January 16.

The team will then lock horns against PNG in their next game on January 18, at the same venue. For their last match in the group stage, against Pakistan, they will play at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.

Afghanistan will also feature in two warm-up games from January 9 to 12, prior to the start of the event, to better prepare for the main matches.

The team is already in training for the event and are currently taking part in a training camp. They played Bangladesh two months ago – five ODIs and one four-day game. They lost the ODIs 3-2 but won the one-off youth test match.

Since their return to Afghanistan, they have taken part in training camps.

The first was held in Kabul and the second is currently underway in Nangarhar.

The camp will continue for another two weeks and the Afghan youths will play five intra-squad games during this time.