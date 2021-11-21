Sport
Afghanistan’s U19s in Group C of 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup
Afghanistan’s national Under-19 cricket team has secured a spot in the 14th edition of the inaugural ICC Under 19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, which will take place in the Caribbean in January.
According to the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), 16 teams will take place in four groups between January 14 to February 5.
The U19 team will play in Group C against Pakistan, Zimbabwe and Papua New Guinea (PNG) and will start their run against Zimbabwe at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex, in Trinidad and Tobago on Sunday, January 16.
The team will then lock horns against PNG in their next game on January 18, at the same venue. For their last match in the group stage, against Pakistan, they will play at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago.
Afghanistan will also feature in two warm-up games from January 9 to 12, prior to the start of the event, to better prepare for the main matches.
The team is already in training for the event and are currently taking part in a training camp. They played Bangladesh two months ago – five ODIs and one four-day game. They lost the ODIs 3-2 but won the one-off youth test match.
Since their return to Afghanistan, they have taken part in training camps.
The first was held in Kabul and the second is currently underway in Nangarhar.
The camp will continue for another two weeks and the Afghan youths will play five intra-squad games during this time.
Sport
IOC hails progress at meeting with Afghan sports officials
Sports leaders appointed by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) have promised Olympic officials that Afghanistan will continue to allow its athletes and teams to compete internationally, The Associated Press reported.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced the pledge Thursday after its delegation met in Qatar with leaders of the Afghan General Directorate of Physical Education and Sports.
“During the meeting, the Afghan representatives stated that they were strongly committed to following and observing the Olympic Charter,” the IOC said in a statement.
Thursday’s outcome could mean Afghan athletes will compete at the Beijing Olympics in February.
“Both parties reiterated the fundamental right to access and practice sport safely for all individuals without discrimination,” the IOC said.
“Both sides consider the discussions to have been constructive and agreed to continue the dialogue.”
The IOC noted it “continues to recognize the existing National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Afghanistan,” whose elected leaders were present in Qatar, where the ruling Emir is also a long-time IOC member, AP reported.
The Afghan delegation was led by Nazar Mohammad Mutmaeen, the IOC said. He was announced in September by the IEA as a member of the interim government cabinet.
Sport
ICC Board appoints Afghanistan working group to review status of cricket
The International Cricket Council Board has appointed a Working Group to review the status of cricket in Afghanistan and the Afghanistan Cricket Board, the ICC stated Wednesday.
The group comprises Imran Khwaja (Chair), Ross McCollum, Lawson Naidoo and Ramiz Raja who will report back to the ICC Board over the coming months.
ICC Chair Greg Barclay said: “The ICC Board is committed to continuing to support Afghanistan Cricket to develop both men’s and women’s cricket moving forward. We believe the most effective way for this to happen will be to support our members in their efforts to achieve this through its relationship with the new government.
“Cricket is fortunate to be in the position to influence positive change in Afghanistan with the national men’s team a source of great pride and unity in a country with a young population that has experienced more upheaval and change than most.
“We should protect that status and continue to try to influence change through the ACB but will continue to closely monitor the situation and take any decisions accordingly,” he said.
In response to the ICC’s decision, the ACB said: “We are working to provide full assistance and assurance to the ICC Board and its working group for Afghanistan about the situation in ACB.”
ACB officials also thanked the ICC for its support in the development of cricket in Afghanistan.
ACB Chairman Mirwais Ashraf said: “Cricket is a source of aspirations, elations and hope of 35 million Afghans. We are committed to maintaining effective relationships with our new government, the ICC and other cricketing nations.”
Sport
Afghanistan set on beating Indonesia in football friendly
The Afghan national team is set to play Indonesia on Tuesday in a friendly at the Global Sport Arena in Antalya, Turkey.
Both teams have been taking part in training camps in Turkey ahead of Tuesday’s match and say they are well prepared for the match.
National team player Hassan Amin recently returned to the squad after recovering from injuries.
Speaking to Ariana News, Amin said he is back on form and is looking forward to playing Indonesia.
“Don’t miss our match against Indonesia, the victory is ours,” Hassan told Ariana News.
Players also said the training center facilities in Turkey have been very good, and the weather conditions are excellent.
Indonesian players meanwhile told their national press that they were looking forward to Tuesday’s match against Afghanistan but they expected it to be a tough game, stating Afghanistan had a strong team.
“We know they are a very good team, it will be a tough game. The preparation, we have practiced a lot. We’ve also gone through the team analysis section, we know what to expect. It’s all about how we play against them and it depends on us. If we play well, we will win the game,” said Indonesia’s Elkan Bagott.
The match will be broadcast live on Ariana Television from 6pm and for viewers who don’t have access to TV, the match can be streamed live on Ariana Sport YouTube Channel.
Bayat Foundation reaches out to help Kabul orphanages
Austin extols value of US-Mid East partnership at Manama Dialogue
UAE reopens its embassy in Kabul
Afghanistan’s U19s in Group C of 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup
1,000 tons of humanitarian aid heads for Afghanistan from China
Bayat Foundation moves on to Balkh in relief drive to feed the hungry
IEA’s reclusive supreme leader makes rare public appearance
OPED: Is the West’s conscience being overshadowed by its political ego?
Save Lives! Donate Today to Help Prevent A Catastrophe in Afghanistan
Two killed, 10 wounded in shooting at wedding party in Nangarhar
Saar: ISIS-K presence in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: US response to Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan letter discussed
Zerbena: Afghanistan banking system discussed
Tahawol: Interview with Deputy Head of Kabul Municipality Mawlawi Hamdullah Nomani
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA to establish ‘strong, orderly and educated’ army
-
Latest News4 days ago
Muttaqi calls for cooperation in letter to US Congress
-
Latest News4 days ago
Norway urges support for U.N. fund to aid Afghans
-
World4 days ago
Schools shut indefinitely as Delhi pollution hits ‘dangerous levels’
-
Latest News4 days ago
Facebook says hackers in Pakistan targeted Afghan users amid govt collapse
-
Latest News4 days ago
US envoy for Afghanistan meets with India’s NSA and Foreign Secretary
-
Latest News3 days ago
Bayat Foundation donates 5,000 liters of diesel to Kabul Ambulance Services
-
Latest News3 days ago
Abandoning Afghanistan now, amid crisis, would be ‘historic mistake’