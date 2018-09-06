‘Afghanistan’s Troops to Train in China’

(Last Updated On: September 06, 2018 7:56 pm)

China will train Afghan troops on Chinese soil, Afghanistan’s ambassador to Beijing said on Thursday.

The military cooperation will be part of an effort to fight Al-Qaeda and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) militants bent on attacking China from its western neighbor, Ambassador Janan Mosazai told Reuters.

Kabul has also requested that China provide Afghan security forces with combat helicopters.

In the meantime, Beijing last month dismissed reports that Chinese troops would be stationed in its war-torn neighbour, after it agreed to help Afghanistan set up a “mountain brigade” in the rugged Wakhan Corridor linking the two countries.

“But yes, there will be some training required, obviously, and that will take place in China,” Mosazai said in the interview on Tuesday.

The Chinese military had promised to supply two fixed-wing transport aircraft for medical evacuation purposes, he added, and crews for the planes were already training in China.