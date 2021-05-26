COVID-19
Afghanistan’s COVID-19 third wave may peak in 10 days: MoPH
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) warned Wednesday that the third wave of the COVID-19 infection may reach its peak in the next ten days.
The warning comes as 623 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the last 24 hours.
The ministry stated that 14 people have died of the virus while 193 others recovered in the past 24 hours.
The total number of cases has risen to 68,366 with 2,869 deaths and 56,711 recoveries.
The MoPH, meanwhile, stated this week that China will donate 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Afghanistan in the near future
Officials from the Public Health Ministry (MoPH) stated that the Chinese Sinopharm developed COVID-19 vaccine that will be donated has similar efficacy to the AstraZeneca vaccine.
According to the officials, the vaccine is 91 percent effective for people who have already had COVID-19, 76 percent effective for adults up to 50 years old, and 83 percent effective for people above the age of 50.
Afghanistan, so far, has administered 968,000 doses of AstraZeneca, which were donated by the Indian government, and COVAX.
India’s total deaths from COVID-19 surpass 300,000
India’s overall death toll from COVID-19 crossed 300,000 on Monday, as it reported 4,454 deaths over the last 24 hours.
Its daily coronavirus infections rose by 222,315, Reuters reported.
The South Asian country’s total coronavirus cases are now at 26.75 million, while total fatalities are at 303,720, according to health ministry data.
China to donate 700,000 COVID vaccines to Afghanistan
China will donate 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Afghanistan, Afghan health officials confirmed Sunday.
Officials from the Public Health Ministry (MoPH) stated that the Chinese Sinopharm developed COVID-19 vaccine that will be donated has similar efficacy to the AstraZeneca vaccine.
According to the officials, the vaccine is 91 percent effective for people who have already had COVID-19, 76 percent effective for adults up to 50 years old, and 83 percent effective for people above the age of 50.
The vaccine will be handed over to the Afghan government in the near future, the official added.
Afghanistan, so far, has administered 968,000 doses of AstraZeneca, which were donated by the Indian government, and COVAX.
The MoPH stated that 280,000 members of Afghan security forces, more than 120,000 doctors and health workers, and 560,000 civilians have been vaccinated so far.
This comes as Afghanistan has recorded 500 cases of the British variant of Covid-19 as the third wave of the pandemic hit the country.
The Ministry said that the cases were registered in Nangarhar, Kunar, Laghman, Kabul, Logar, Paktia, and Ghazni provinces.
The Ministry also warned that the new variant of the virus could spread across the country.
Meanwhile, 547 positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the past 24 hours in Afghanistan.
According to the MoPH tally, ten people have died of the virus while 146 others recovered in the past 24 hours.
So far, 66,275 people have been infected with the virus in Afghanistan of which 2,812 people have died.
COVID-19 deaths in Latin America surpass 1 million as outbreak worsens
The death toll from COVID-19 in Latin America and the Caribbean passed 1 million people on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic worsening in the part of the world with the highest per capita death rate.
From the dusty highlands of Bolivia to the Brazilian metropolis of São Paulo, the pandemic has swamped underfunded healthcare systems after spreading fast across nations where many people survive hand-to-mouth and have been unable to enter lockdown.
In Peru, among the hardest hit nations in the region, COVID-19 patients have died in crowded hospital corridors of the capital Lima. Deep in the Amazon jungles of Brazil, many residents of the city of Manaus have died at home with no oxygen to fill damaged lungs, after supplies ran out there this year, Reuters reported.
With cases falling in Europe, Asia and North America, and flat in Africa, South America is the only region where new infections are rising rapidly on a per capita basis, according to Our World in Data. Although India is currently struggling through one of the world’s worst outbreaks of the pandemic.
On average in May, 31% of the COVID-19 deaths in the world have been in Latin America and the Caribbean – home to just 8.4% of the global population.
Doctors and epidemiologists say the coronavirus pandemic took unprepared governments by surprise last year and its impact has been worsened by leaders who downplayed its gravity and failed to secure timely vaccine supplies.
The top eight countries registering the most COVID-19 deaths per capita over the past week were all in Latin America, Reuters reported.
“Instead of preparing for the pandemic, we minimized the disease, saying the tropical heat would deactivate the virus,” said Dr. Francisco Moreno Sanchez, head of the COVID-19 program at one of Mexico’s main hospitals and a critic of the government’s vaccination plan.
“Unfortunately, we are among the most-affected regions, where the handling of the pandemic has been the most mistaken, and now we are suffering the consequences,” the epidemiologist told Reuters.
Brazil Hard Hit
With the death toll steadily mounting, grave diggers in several countries have been forced to expand cemeteries with row after row of new tombs. In a break with the region’s predominantly Catholic traditional culture, dead are often buried with few or no relatives there to say goodbye, Reuters reported.
Most of the deaths – more than 446,000 – have occurred in Brazil, which became a coronavirus epicenter this year with the second-deadliest outbreak outside the United States, though it appears likely to be surpassed soon by India.
Brazil recorded 2,215 new deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Friday, pushing Latin America’s total to over 1 million COVID-19 fatalities.
