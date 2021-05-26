Afghanistan’s COVID-19 third wave may peak in 10 days: MoPH

(Last Updated On: May 26, 2021)

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) warned Wednesday that the third wave of the COVID-19 infection may reach its peak in the next ten days.

The warning comes as 623 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the last 24 hours.

The ministry stated that 14 people have died of the virus while 193 others recovered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of cases has risen to 68,366 with 2,869 deaths and 56,711 recoveries.

The MoPH, meanwhile, stated this week that China will donate 700,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Afghanistan in the near future

Officials from the Public Health Ministry (MoPH) stated that the Chinese Sinopharm developed COVID-19 vaccine that will be donated has similar efficacy to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

According to the officials, the vaccine is 91 percent effective for people who have already had COVID-19, 76 percent effective for adults up to 50 years old, and 83 percent effective for people above the age of 50.

Afghanistan, so far, has administered 968,000 doses of AstraZeneca, which were donated by the Indian government, and COVAX.