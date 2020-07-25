Featured
Afghanistan’s T20I tour to Zimbabwe uncertain as dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed
The much hoped-for Cricket T20I tour to Zimbabwe later this month for the Afghan national team hangs in the balance after the Zimbabwe government this week imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in response to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said the local cricket governing body had made a request to government authorities to host Afghanistan at the end of this month.
He said the Afghan team was keen to tour in order to get some much-needed game time.
“We really hoped Afghanistan could come through (for five Twenty20 internationals), but the situation is difficult now because the (Covid-19) cases keep increasing,” Mukuhlani said on Friday.
“We had made an application (to the government) to host Afghanistan. There were two things: one, we had applied for Afghanistan to come and, two, also for club cricket to kick off. The challenge now is that if the athletes stay out of action for too long, the danger is that some will never recover.
“We have seen some players failing fitness tests, and that’s the danger of staying out of action for too long. The good thing is that the (T20) World Cup in Australia has been postponed, so everyone has to reschedule. There will be more light after the meeting of the CEOs (of the International Cricket Council’s full members) in terms of how to reschedule the FTPs (Future Tours Programme).”
Apart from the Afghan team, Ireland and India also had planned tours to Zimbabwe in the next two months. Mukuhlani said that a bilateral series with neighbors South Africa was also being arranged behind the scenes between the two boards.
But with the rising number of cases in Zimbabwe as well as in India and South Africa, plans for these matches might be shelved.
But Mukuhlani was still hopeful that Afghanistan’s tour would take place.
“They (Afghanistan) were willing to come. We remain hopeful, but that is increasingly looking difficult. Before the new measures, it was looking possible. But let’s see. We may just have to postpone.”
Business
ADB report states 70% of Afghan transit trade diverted through Iran
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) said in a recent report that although Afghanistan has traditionally relied on Pakistan as a gateway to international shipping routes, recent trends indicate that 70 percent of Afghan transit trade is now diverted through Iran.
The ADB’s Corridor Performance Measurement and Monitoring (CPMM) Annual Report 2019, published this week, stated that Pakistan is still facing challenges in terms of removing barriers for road transport.
This shift away from Pakistan has been driven by lower costs from foreign ports and more attractive security deposit and detention tariffs for transit containers from shipping lines that operate at Iran’s seaports.
The report stated that in addition, diesel fuel in Iran ($0.06 per liter) is significantly less expensive than in Pakistan ($0.86 per liter), which provides an additional edge in terms of cost competitiveness.
Also, in the absence of a formal agreement with Pakistan, shippers and carriers face uncertainty in transit procedures, it added.
The report further stated that the CPMM trade facilitation indicator (TFIs) reported longer average border-crossing time, although relatively unchanged average border-crossing cost.
Total average transport cost showed an improvement, but both measures of speeds showed that trucks did not move as fast compared to 2018. The average border-crossing time between Afghanistan and Pakistan increased to 38.2 hours.
The time to cross Chaman was 60.1 hours, ranked as the most time-consuming border crossing point in 2019.
Peshawar took 45.8 hours and ranked the third most time-consuming, the report stated.
These samples were estimated from commercial shipments carrying goods destined for Afghanistan as well as Central Asia.
Following the approval of its National Transport Policy in 2018, Pakistan embarked on a series of reforms and initiatives to address structural inefficiencies and impediments, to increase exports through lowering cost and lead time of transportation.
The report recommended the implementation of the national single-window system and port community system (PCS) to reduce cargo dwell time in seaports.
It said better parking area design and queuing systems could improve efficiency and speed up border crossing.
Pakistan does not yet have a domestic regulation on the international carriage of goods on road, which is a fundamental condition to implement the Carriage of Goods by Road (CMR).
The report also stated that greater adoption of freight on rail and inland waterways would reduce freight costs and boost low-unit value exports such as agricultural produce.
Afghanistan and Pakistan have however reactivated talks on the Afghanistan–Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement 2010, which aims to attract transit from Central Asia to seaports south of Pakistan, the report stated.
Featured
Five bodies of Afghan migrants who drowned in Turkey return home
The bodies of five Afghans who drowned when their boat capsized in a lake in Turkey last month were returned to Afghanistan on Wednesday.
The Afghan embassy in Turkey announced earlier this week that 59 migrants had died while crossing Van Lake in Turkey. Of the total, 29 were Afghans.
Earlier this week, Sayed Abdul Basit Ansari, a spokesman for the Ministry of Immigrants and Repatriations said: “It has been agreed with Kam Air Airlines about transferring the bodies to Kabul. They will be brought from Istanbul and Ankara to Kabul for free by Kam Air.”
The Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs at the time also called on all Afghans to contact the ministry if they had lost contact with relatives.
This week, officials in Turkey were able to identify 29 Afghans. The rest of the migrants were mostly from Pakistan and Iran.
AP meanwhile reported that Hashmatullah Noor was at the Kabul airport shortly before dawn to collect the bodies of his 19-year-old niece and nephew. He lost 10 relatives, all of them under 22 years old, in the tragedy.
He told AP: “There are no jobs, only war. Our young people have no choice but to leave.”
Reports indicate the boat, carrying between 55 and 60 migrants, was reported missing on June 27. Turkish authorities have said smugglers transport migrants across Lake Van, from Iran, in order to avoid police and military checkpoints.
Turkey, which hosts about 3.7 million Syrian refugees, is a key crossing point for migrants trying to reach Europe.
AP reported that Turkish authorities have detained five people in connection with the tragedy and have removed a local administrator from office.
Meanwhile, according to Ansari, 35,000 Afghans applied for asylum in the European Union last year.
This is not however the first boat to capsize in Lake Van. Another boat, also carrying Afghans along with Pakistanis and Bangladeshis, capsized in December last year. Seven people died in this incident.
Business
Afghan exports arrive in India after borders reopen
Fourteen trucks loaded with dried fruit and other goods from Afghanistan have arrived in India after the reopening of the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab, Indian officials confirmed Wednesday night.
According to The Hindu, the goods, valued at about US$670,000, will help the local market regain some economic momentum.
“The arrival of 14 trucks laden with dry fruits, mulathhi [liquorice] and other assorted goods in the last four days till July 21 worth over ₹5 crore ($670,000) has brought back a semblance of normalcy in the markets,” Ashok Sethi, Director of the Confederation of International Chambers of Commerce and Industry, told The Hindu.
Both Pakistan and India had suspended cross-border trade in March in order to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
But on July 15, Pakistan gave the go-ahead for goods to be transported overland through the country to India in accordance with the Pakistan-Afghanistan Transit Trade Agreement.
