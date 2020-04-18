Afghanistan’s surging unemployment triggered by Coronavirus outbreak

(Last Updated On: April 18, 2020)

Afghanistan’s National Department of Labor states that two million people have lost their jobs as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak all over the country.

It says that if the government fails to prevent the increase of poverty and unemployment in the country, Afghanistan will face a humanitarian crisis.

“All over the country 15 million people are eligible for employment among which 8 million are unemployed and the rest has seasonal jobs,” the department says.

According to officials in the labor department, the Coronavirus outbreak has added 2 million more unemployed people to the graph.

The ministry of economy is also concerned about the increased poverty in the country.

“Strategies must be devised and submitted to the government to resolve the unemployment problem,” said Yonus Salak, the spokesperson of the ministry.

Some members of parliament believe that corruption in government administration has led to economic crisis and poverty.

Experts of economy say that if the government had worked on infrastructural projects, we would not have faced such a rise in the unemployment rate in the country.