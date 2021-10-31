Sport
Afghanistan’s spirits lifted after convincing 62-run win against Namibia
It was a convincing 62-run win over Namibia for Afghanistan but also an emotional day for the national team’s former captain Asghar Afghan, who was carried off the field after his final match before retirement.
Twenty-two year old Naveen-ul-Haq was named Man of the Match. He dedicated his award to Asghar.
Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bat first in Abu Dhabi in the third of their four Super 12 matches in the ICC T20 World Cup. After losing to Pakistan in their previous game, Afghanistan had hoped for a win against Namibia.
Their triumph Sunday was a bittersweet moment however as only hours earlier the team’s former captain and allrounder Asghar Afghan announced he would retire after the match.
“I will retire from all international cricket after the game against Namibia,” the 33-year-old said in a video message on Facebook.
Afghanistan meanwhile put on a dominant display which saw them crush Namibia by 62 runs to boost their semi-final hopes.
Chasing 161 after Afghanistan’s imposing effort, Namibia limped to 98-9 from 20 overs.
Hamid Hassan, who played his first international T20 since 2016, took a brilliant 3-9 and fellow seamer Naveen-Ul-Haq also shone with 3-26.
Hard-hitting openers Hazratullah Zazai and Mohammad Shahzad added 53 for the first wicket before captain Mohammad Nabi (32 not out from 17) and Asghar Afghan (31 from 23), boosted the total.
The victory keeps Afghanistan second on the table behind Pakistan. However, the team has played more games than India and New Zealand, who meet Sunday evening.
* We Give So They May Live Campaign – Donate Here: http://www.helpafg.org
Ariana News and Ariana Television fully support the Bayat Foundation’s initiative to raise funds to provide emergency aid to poverty-stricken Afghans. As official media partners, we appeal to you to help provide food essentials to as many Afghan families as possible.
Sport
Afghanistan national team player to retire during T20 World Cup
Former Afghanistan captain Asghar Afghan has said the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup match against Namibia on Sunday will be his last.
Afghan, 33, has represented Afghanistan in 114 ODIs and six Tests, and if he plays Sunday’s game, will have featured in 75 T20Is.
Only Mohammad Nabi has played more international matches for the country.
With 4,215 runs so far across formats, he is Afghanistan’s third-highest run-scorer of all time.
Afghan announced the news in a video on social media on the eve of the fixture. This was confirmed by the Afghanistan Cricket Board in a statement on social media that said, “Afghanistan’s ex-captain Asghar Afghan who holds the highest winning streak as a captain in T20 internationals surpassing Indian legend MS Dhoni by one extra win, decides to bid farewell with all formats of cricket in Afghanistan’s third match against Namibia.
“[ACB] welcomes and respects his decision, expresses gratitudes for his services to the country. It will take a lot of hard work for young Afghan cricketers to fill his shoes.”
Having featured in the U17 side for Afghanistan, Afghan made his senior debut in 2004. He has since been a key member of the Afghanistan side that enjoyed a meteoric rise up the ranks from Division 5 in 2008 to playing a 50-over World Cup in 2015 and becoming a Full Member nation in 2018.
Afghan has been skipper for 115 of the matches he’s played, including in the country’s maiden Test. He has been captain in 52 T20Is, and led in 42 wins, putting him one ahead of MS Dhoni, who won 41 of the 72 matches he has led.
He retires with a century in both ODIs and Tests, having made 164 in the first innings against Zimbabwe in Abu Dhabi earlier this year.
Sport
Rashid Khan becomes fastest bowler to reach 100 T20I wickets
Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan on Friday became the quickest bowler to achieve a 100-T20I wicket milestone when he took two wickets in the Pakistan-Afghanistan Super 12 group clash in Dubai.
Rashid made history when he took the wicket of Pakistan’s Mohammad Hafeez, in his 53rd T20 international.
He surpassed Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga to become the quickest bowler to do so. Malinga reached the feat in 76 T20Is, Rashid did in 23 T20Is less than the Sri Lankan bowler.
Rashid is also only the fourth bowler to reach the 100 T20I wicket milestone chart, which is led by Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh, who has 117 wickets under his belt.
Lasith Malinga comes in at number two with 107 wickets while New Zealand’s Tim Southee has 100 T20I wickets to his credit.
Rashid, who is only 23 years old, was named ICC’s T20I Player of the Decade last year for his remarkable performance in the shortest format of the game.
Rashid, who made his Afghanistan debut when he was 17, is one of international cricket’s most in-demand players.
He has already played 51 T20 international matches and more than 280 games in the format for franchises around the world.
A lucrative career has seen him play in England, Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa and, of course, the IPL in India where he has been a regular for Sunrisers Hyderabad since 2017.
Featured
Asif Ali powers Pakistan to 3rd successive win in World Cup
Pakistan took on Afghanistan in a Group 2 Super 12s game in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday night and went on to win by 5 wickets.
In a thrilling match, Pakistan were cruising in a chase of 148 until captain Babar Azam was bowled by Rashid Khan for 51.
Asif Ali however emerged as the hero for Pakistan for the second straight game of T20 World Cup 2021 as he hit four sixes in the penultimate over.
Earlier, Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi and all-rounder Gulbadin Naib lifted Afghanistan to a fighting 147-6.
Nabi and Naib added 54 runs in the last five overs to give their team a fighting total.
Afghanistan fell to its first loss of the tournament after opening with a win over Scotland, narrowly failing to secure what would have been the biggest victory in its cricketing history
Despite not beating Pakistan, Afghanistan’s star player Rashid Khan made history during the match when he got his 100th wicket of his T20I career.
This milestone came in 53 matches, making him the fastest man to get there, ahead of Lasith Malinga, who took 76 matches for the feat.
Rashid is only the fourth bowler to get 100 wickets in men’s T20Is.
