Afghanistan’s population closes to nearly 33 million

According to the 1399 census – Persian calendar – the population of Afghanistan is estimated at 33 million roughly.

The National Statistics and Information Authority said that 51 percent of the country’s population is male, and more than 23 million Afghans live in rural areas.

The population of the country in 1399, the Persian calendar, saw an increase of almost 700,000 people.

The number of nomads is estimated at 1.5 million, and the youth under the age of 15 make up to 15.5 million.

Sixteen million and eight hundred thousand people are men and sixteen million and one hundred thousand are women, according to the authority.

A number of sociologists believe that in the official procedure of census, the estimation faces technical challenges, and therefore, there is social skepticism about these statistics.

On the other hand, some citizens say that the war in Afghanistan has been going on for years and that the government has not been able to keep track of the count on those living under the Taliban dominance.

It is worth noting that currently over 54% of the Afghans live under poverty, and as the population grows, so will the poverty.