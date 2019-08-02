Afghanistan’s Negotiating Team ‘Is Not Finalized Yet’

(Last Updated On: August 2, 2019)

Haji Din Mohammad, a member of the Afghan Negotiating Team, in an interview with Ariana News says that the members of this team are not finalized yet.

Previously, the State Ministry for Peace Affairs in a statement had announced that the government has finalized and formed a negotiation team of 15 members which is supposed to talk with the Taliban in the near future.

“As long as I know the discussion on the list might be going on today. It does not seem 100 percent accurate to me,” said Haji Din Mohammad.

This member of Afghanistan’s negotiating team with the Taliban says that the intra-Afghan negotiation is supposed to be held soon.

According to him, it is supposed that before beginning the negotiation both sides define the procedure of negotiating.

Meanwhile, the beliefs are that establishing a ceasefire will be at the top of the negotiation agenda.

On the other hand, Haji Din Mohammad says that the U.S. is supposed to sign separate peace agreements with the Taliban and the Afghan government.

“As I have heard from Khalilzad, the agreement that the U.S. will sign with the Taliban is regarding the areas which are under control of the Taliban and the agreement that will sign with the Afghan government is regarding the areas controlled by it,” he further said.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that the intra-Afghan negotiation is going to be held at a high level.

“The talks will be huge and we stress on preserving of the past achievements,” said Sebghatullah Ahmadi, the Spokesperson to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It is expected that the members of the Afghan negotiating team to be the ones who are acceptable by all the sides.

This comes as the Taliban previously had said that they will negotiate with all the sides including the Afghan government as the political sides when the foreigner forces withdrawal timeline from Afghanistan is finalized.