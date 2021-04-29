Latest News
Afghanistan’s Islam Qala border with Iran closed
Afghanistan’s busy Islam Qala border crossing with Iran has been closed to travelers due to an increased concern around the spread of COVID-19.
According to the Herat governor’s office the “transit of goods between the two countries remains normal.”
“This precautionary measure has been taken by the Iranian government due to the increase in the number of coronavirus cases and deaths [in Iran],” the office said.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Health has put forward a proposal to President Ashraf Ghani on ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country – especially at educational institutions.
The ministry said that a decision on steps to be taken will be shared with the media as soon as possible.
This comes after the acting health minister Wahid Majrooh said recently a meeting had been held with provincial public health directors where a number of issues were discussed relating to COVID-19 including that of flights between India and Afghanistan; restrictions on border crossings at Pakistan and Iran ports; large gatherings and the activation of emergency committees.
“These cases will be shared with the leadership of the government and the Security Council so that the leadership of the government can make a decision on the issues,” Majrooh added.
The Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday reported 206 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,877 samples tested in the last 24 hours.
The ministry also reported seven deaths and 180 recoveries from COVID-19 in the same period.
Latest News
China launches key module of space station planned for 2022
China launched an unmanned module on Thursday containing what will become living quarters for three crew on a permanent space station that it plans to complete by the end of 2022, state media reported.
The module, named “Tianhe”, or “Harmony of the Heavens”, was launched on the Long March 5B, China‘s largest carrier rocket, at 11:23 a.m. (0323 GMT) from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre on the southern island of Hainan.
Tianhe is one of three main components of what would be China‘s first self-developed space station, rivaling the only other station in service – the International Space Station (ISS).
The ISS is backed by the United States, Russia, Europe, Japan, and Canada. China was barred from participating by the United States.
“(Tianhe) is an important pilot project in the building of a powerful nation in both technology and in space,” state media quoted President Xi Jinping as saying in a congratulatory speech.
Tianhe forms the main living quarters for three crew members in the Chinese space station, which will have a life span of at least 10 years.
The Tianhe launch was the first of 11 missions needed to complete the space station, which will orbit Earth at an altitude of 340 to 450 km (211-280 miles).
In the later missions, China will launch the two other core modules, four manned spacecraft and four cargo spacecraft.
Work on the space station program began a decade ago with the launch of a space lab Tiangong-1 in 2011, and later, Tiangong-2 in 2016.
Both helped China test the program’s space rendezvous and docking capabilities.
China aims to become a major space power by 2030. It has ramped up its space program with visits to the moon, the launch of an uncrewed probe to Mars, and the construction of its own space station.
In contrast, the fate of the ageing ISS – in orbit for more than two decades – remains uncertain.
The project is set to expire in 2024, barring funding from its partners. Russia said this month that it would quit the project from 2025.
Russia is deepening ties with China in space as tensions with Washington rise.
Moscow has slammed the U.S.-led Artemis moon exploration program and instead chosen to join Beijing in setting up a lunar research outpost in the coming years.
Latest News
Resolute Support Mission effectively ends May 1: Pentagon
Pentagon spokesman John F. Kirby said this week the US mission in Afghanistan, known as Resolute Support Mission (RS), effectively ends on May 1 when the United States and NATO formally enter the “mission to draw down”.
Kirby said the mission shifts on Saturday – May 1 – to become one of a drawdown.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Kirby said “it’s no longer about advise-assist for Afghan National Security Forces, and it’s …it’s no longer the Resolute Support mission under the NATO hat. It becomes the — the mission to draw down, to leave Afghanistan, and the — the assets at General Miller’s disposal will be designed to help him execute this drawdown in a safe and orderly way.”
Kirby said “May 1st is just around the corner, so they’re working hard at the final preparations to — to execute that new mission on May 1st.”
He also stated that it “would be irresponsible” for the US not to expect an attack by the Taliban during the exit process. “And that is why you are seeing additional force protection assets being flown — flowed into the region. We already talked about the carrier. We talked about the bombers yesterday. And as I said yesterday, there’s certainly, without getting into details, the likelihood that, you know, some additional ground force elements, too, could be introduced into Afghanistan to help us with a safe and orderly drawdown.
Kirby stated that Miller’s main function, come May 1, will be to draw down all U.S. military personnel and contractors that are serving in Afghanistan and do so in a safe and orderly way.
“After that, our relationship with Afghan National Security Forces transitions to one of support from outside the country, and we talked about that largely being through financial means,” he said.
But he noted the Afghan government still needs support from US contractors, particularly for aviation maintenance. He said: “we’re working our way through that.”
Kirby also noted that the Pentagon has ensured Miller has options available to “make sure he can keep our troops and those of our allies safe as they — as they come out.”
Latest News
US moving military gear to Afghanistan to support troop’s withdrawal
The Central Command of the US Armed Forces reported that the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) has been moved to Afghanistan to ensure the security of the withdrawal of forces from the country.
The HIMARS multiple rocket launchers has been moved from Kuwait to secure the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan, CENTCOM announced on its Twitter this week.
“HIMARS is a full-spectrum, 24/7, precision weapons system that can hit targets more than 43 miles (69 km) away,” it said.
This tweet coincided with the announcement by the Pentagon this week that it will send hundreds of troops and dedicated close air support aircraft to Afghanistan to protect U.S. forces during the withdrawal.
Two more B-52s have arrived in the region, joining two more that arrived late last week.
CNN reported that about 650 forces, largely from the Army’s 75th Ranger Regiment, are preparing to deploy to Afghanistan to help with the withdrawal and that close air support such as AC-130s also will deploy for protection.
Pentagon spokesman John F. Kirby said he could not confirm the details in the report, saying “we want to be careful about some elements of our ability to provide force protection,” but the “addition of posture in Afghanistan to assist with this drawdown” is expected.
Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin has meanwhile reportedly asked U.S. Central Command boss General Kenneth McKenzie to provide an updated drawdown plan by the end of the week, which will include more force protection recommendations, Kirby said.
Afghanistan’s Islam Qala border with Iran closed
China launches key module of space station planned for 2022
Resolute Support Mission effectively ends May 1: Pentagon
US moving military gear to Afghanistan to support troop’s withdrawal
Moscow to host new round of Troika talks on Afghan peace
Putin signs law that could keep him in Kremlin until 2036
Four reported dead, 2 wounded in mass shooting in California
50 passengers dead in Taiwan train crash
Police officer killed in vehicle attack on U.S. Capitol
One third of COVID survivors suffer neurological or mental disorders: study
Zerbena: Afghanistan’s GDP to improve by 3% in 2021
Sola: Process of foreign troop withdrawal from Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show: Women’s concerns in peace process discussed
Sola: Pakistan will call on Taliban to continue with peace process
Morning News Show: US troops withdrawal from four bases in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
World4 days ago
U.S. racing to send aid to India as COVID-19 cases soar
-
COVID-195 days ago
Indian hospitals turn away patients in COVID-19 ‘tsunami’
-
World4 days ago
82 killed in Baghdad COVID-19 hospital fire: Interior ministry
-
Latest News4 days ago
243 civilians killed or wounded in Taliban attacks in 10 days: MoI
-
Latest News4 days ago
Miller confirms withdrawal process in Afghanistan is underway
-
Latest News4 days ago
20 Taliban killed in own explosion: Officials
-
World4 days ago
India’s COVID crisis intensifies as nations pledge aid
-
Latest News3 days ago
Ghani and Saleh send messages of condolences and support to India