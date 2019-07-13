Afghanistan’s Flights Will Be ‘Out Of Europe’s Blacklist’

(Last Updated On: July 13, 2019)

The Civil Aviation Authority of Afghanistan signed a memorandum of understating (MoU) with five civil and military institutions to ensure flights’ safety.

Mohammad Qasim Wafayee, the chief of the Civil Aviation Authority of Afghanistan, says that it has been over ten years that Afghanistan’s flights are in the blacklist of European countries.

He adds that the efforts are taking place to solve this problem.

Afghanistan has succeeded to get the big countries to trust it with the cooperation of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in order to get out of their blacklist, he further said.

“The European countries will remove Afghanistan’s flights from their blacklists soon,” Wafayee said.

In addition, he says that the Civil Aviation Authority of Afghanistan could considerably solve the problems of Afghanistan’s flights after purchasing a radar system.

Though the officials in previously also had said that Afghanistan’s flights would be out of the Europe blacklist; however, this has not come true yet.