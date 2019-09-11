Afghanistan’s First Shipment through Hairatan Arrives in China

(Last Updated On: September 11, 2019)

The first shipment of Afghanistan exported goods has arrived in China, Afghan officials said on Wednesday.

Afghanistan exported 1100 tons of talc to China last week from Mazar-e-Sharif through the Hairatan railroad.

The Afghan goods crossed Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan in 41 wagons.

Earlier Afghanistan exported pine nuts worth $15 million to China through air corridors.

Speaking at an event on this occasion in Kabul, President Ashraf Ghani said that Afghanistan should set a target of four-years to balance the level of imported and exported goods.

President Ghani called on all neighboring countries to close their gates for the smuggling of talc and other precious stones because Afghanistan understands the value of its products.

He also warned Afghan government institutions of consequences if they don’t pay serious attention to the internal products.

At the same event, Afghan Transport Minister Yama Yari said that it has provided facilities for the private sector to export their goods to China.

“Earlier, It took 45 days for Afghan traders to export their goods from Afghanistan to China but now it takes only 8 days,” Mr. Yari said.

Meanwhile, officials in the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) estimated that Afghanistan-China annual trade volume reaches to more than one billion US dollar.