Afghanistan’s economy under the spotlight on eve of 1401, the new solar year
On the eve of Afghanistan’s new solar year, Nowruz, the year 1400 has proven to be one of increased economic hardships that ultimately led to a financial crisis in the country.
In August, the former government collapsed which sparked widespread panic among Afghans who rushed to banks to draw their money.
People queued for hours, for days and even weeks but as the Ashraf Ghani government tumbled and foreign troops withdrew, foreign funding that propped up the country came to a sudden halt and the banking system froze.
In order to prevent the complete collapse of the banking system, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), which had swept to power, stepped in and imposed strict restrictions on the amount of cash people could withdraw.
Global sanctions added to the mix and made life even more difficult for Afghans – so much so that the IEA was unable to pay government employees their salaries for the first few months.
Gradually, the economic situation stopped its freefall and leveled out. Humanitarian aid helped ease hunger and shipments of cash from the United Nations has continued to come in to the country. Although sanctions are still in place, the UN has stepped in to assist with regards to the economy.
On a more positive note, some development projects have been kickstarted by the IEA these past few months – especially transit projects connecting Afghanistan to Central Asia.
However, Afghanistan’s economic situation is still critical.
Key problems are as follows:
• No new investments have been made in 1400 in the country
• With the coming to power of the Islamic Emirate, banking activities were suspended for a significant period of time
• International organizations stopped major projects they had been funding, leaving many projects unfinished
• Global sanctions were imposed on the country’s economic system
• Trade between Afghanistan and its neighbors stalled due to a lack of funding and political uncertainty for some time
• The Afghani (AFN) plummeted to a low of 130 AFN to the US dollar. It has since recovered somewhat
• Food and fuel prices have risen unprecedentedly
• About $9 billion of foreign assets were frozen by the United States
Despite all these challenges, the IEA has stepped up efforts to stabilize the economy and to improve the situation. The IEA came out in support of the private sector and worked hard to save the country’s economy from collapsing altogether.
The Ministry of Finance meanwhile said the economic situation in the country has improved slightly in the past few months and that the Islamic Emirate will take major steps to boost the economy in the new year (1401). The IEA also said it will launch some key development projects.
The Ministry of Finance, however, was unable to finance the budget for the new fiscal year from domestic revenue. This is not however new, as a major part of the budget has been funded by the international community for the past 20 years.
Economic experts believe the Islamic Emirate has taken effective steps to stabilize the economy, but many have said government needs to facilitate new investments.
Afghanistan’s private sector has in addition called on the Islamic Emirate to invest in agriculture and mining; to generate electricity; and develop transit, telecommunications, fiber optics and telecommunication sectors.
Gwadar Port to be utilised for Afghan transit trade
The Pak-Afghan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (PACCI) and Gwadar Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) on Friday agreed to use Gwadar Port for Afghan transit trade.
According to Dawn News, a delegation of PACCI and Karachi business owners, led by the chamber’s president, Javed Barwani, visited Gwadar.
In a meeting held at the office of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA), participants agreed that in the coming days PACCI, importers and exporters from the two countries and Afghan transit trade would utilise Gwadar Port.
It was decided that steps in this regard would be taken in consultation with the concerned authorities so that Gwadar Port becomes a trade and economic hub between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
Chinese mining company MCC to open office in Kabul
China’s mining company Metallurgical Corp of China (MCC) will open an office in Kabul by the end of this month, Afghan officials said on Saturday.
Esmatullah Burhan, a spokesman for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, said that the leadership of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has assessed the agreement on Mes Aynak copper project and has found no problems.
He said that mining at Mes Aynak in Logar province will begin soon.
Mes Aynak site holds 11.08 million tonnes of copper, according to MCC estimates.
A consortium of MCC and Jiangxi Copper took on a 30-year lease for Mes Aynak in 2008. However, due to the unstable situation in Afghanistan, the copper mine has not yet undergone substantial construction.
Afghan authorities say China is interested in Afghanistan’s mining sector more than any other country.
Experts say copper prices have increased on global markets and mining at Mes Aynak would significantly contribute to the economic growth of the country.
“Attracting foreign investment in the country’s mining sector is very important, because it creates jobs and increases revenues,” said Baz Mohammad Ghairat, a member of the private sector.
Indian trucks carry cargo to Uzbekistan for first time via Afghanistan and Pakistan
Hopes of turning Afghanistan into a key trade link between Central and South Asia are high after an Indian trader exported commercial goods to landlocked Uzbekistan through Pakistan and Afghanistan this week.
VOA reported that trucks carrying 140 tons of cargo, mostly Indian sugar, departed Kabul on Wednesday for the Uzbek capital, Tashkent.
An Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) spokesman Mawlana Zaheer told VOA the shipment arrived in the Afghan capital from Pakistan via the Torkham border crossing.
The Afghan ministry of commerce organized a special ceremony to facilitate the transit of the Indian goods, hailing it as a major step toward turning Afghanistan into a key trade link between Central and South Asia.
The commercial cargo originated from Mumbai, India, and traveled through the Karachi seaport in Pakistan earlier this month before being trucked to its Uzbek importer under a recently inked bilateral transit trade agreement between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, a Pakistani official told VOA.
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed the agreement along with several other documents during his two-day official visit to the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, in early March.
The Pakistani official emphasized that the Uzbekistan-bound Indian commercial consignment was a privately arranged activity under the agreement and had no government involvement from any of the four countries.
“It will now become a regular activity, and Uzbekistan will be able to import goods from anywhere through Pakistani seaports,” said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media.
IEA authorities are bound to facilitate the trade activity because Uzbekistan, like landlocked Afghanistan, also has rights to access Pakistani ports to conduct international trade, the official added.
Islamabad allows Kabul to use its ports and land and air routes to conduct trade with other countries under a long-running bilateral arrangement known as the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA).
