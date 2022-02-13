Business
Afghanistan’s Central Bank slates US plan for frozen funds
Afghanistan’s central bank on Saturday criticized Washington’s plan to use half the bank’s $7 billion in frozen assets soil for humanitarian aid and the rest to compensate victims of the 9/11 attacks.
Calls have continued to mount for the US to release the frozen assets in order stop the freefall of the Afghan economy and assist millions of Afghans who are facing a severe food shortage crisis.
Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) criticized the decision, saying its assets had been invested in the United States in line with international practices, and belonged to the people of Afghanistan.
“DAB considers the latest decision of USA on blocking FX (foreign exchange) reserves and allocating them to irrelevant purposes, injustice to the people of Afghanistan,” the central bank said in a statement.
“(DAB) will never accept if the FX reserves of Afghanistan is paid under the name of compensation or humanitarian assistance to others and wants the reversal of the decision and release of all FX reserves of Afghanistan,” it added.
The central bank funds were frozen when the former government collapsed.
Pakistan meanwhile also reacted to the decision and in a statement issued late Saturday said “the utilization of Afghan funds should be the sovereign decision of Afghanistan”.
“Over the past several months, Pakistan has been consistently emphasizing the need for international community to quickly act to address the unfolding humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan and to help revive the Afghan economy, as the two are inextricably linked.
“Pakistan’s principled position on the frozen Afghan foreign bank reserves remains that these are owned by the Afghan nation and these should be released. The utilization of Afghan funds should be the sovereign decision of Afghanistan,” read the statement issued by Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.
Business
IEA committed to Afghanistan-Iran Water Treaty
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials said this weekend they are committed to abiding by the 1973 Afghanistan-Iran Water Treaty which stipulates the amount of water from Afghanistan that Iran is entitled to annually.
Former Afghan Prime Minister Musa Shafiq signed the water treaty in 1973 (1351 Persian Calendar). According to the treaty, Iran can receive 817 million cubic meters of water, carried by the Helmand River, per year.
Based on the deal, Iran can get 817 million cubic meters of water per year but due to the lack of water management over the past 25 years, Iran has reportedly received about three billion cubic meters annually.
“We are committed to that deal, which was signed in 1351, and we are trying to keep the process as it is [in the contract],” said Balil Karimi, deputy spokesman for the IEA.
Members of the private sector have raised concerns about the problem and said the lack of water management has not benefited Afghans.
“The management of Helmand River water is very important. The IEA should accelerate its efforts for self-sufficiency of Afghanistan and manage water,” said Khan Jan Alokozay, a member of the Chamber of Commerce and Investment.
Economic analysts on the other hand said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) should review the agreement with Iran and keep the current situation in Afghanistan in mind.
“The deal which was signed in 1351 was based on circumstances at that time; But now, Afghanistan needs more water, and Iran receives more water [than what it should],” said Taj Mohammad Talish, an economic analyst.
Business
Pakistan eases import process for Afghan traders
In a bid to facilitate trade activities, the Pakistan government has granted a temporary waiver of the Electronic Import Form (EIF) for Afghanistan.
The move was decided during an Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC) meeting that was attended by Pakistan’s Special Envoy to Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq and other high-ranking Pakistani officials.
According to Pakistan media, the waiver, initially granted for 45 days, comes as compliance with the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to assist Afghanistan in addressing the impending humanitarian and economic crisis.
As EIFs were not being issued by the corresponding banks to execute transactions for imports, this led to a situation with long queues of cargo vehicles being stuck at Torkham and Chaman border crossings, Pakistan’s Business Recorder reported.
However, now with the introduction of the new measures, imports from Afghanistan will be possible without the mandatory requirement of Electronic Import Form (EIF) as required by the State Bank of Pakistan.
The new initiative will come as a huge relief for Afghan traders and will help to immediately clear hundreds of cargo trucks currently stuck at various border crossings due to the non-availability of EIF.
The decision comes after a visit by Pakistan’s National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf to Kabul late last month to establish national level coordination mechanisms to enhance ties and trade between the two countries. Yusuf also heads up the newly formed Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell.
Business
Chamber meets with IEA to resolve challenges, including tax issues
Afghanistan’s Chamber of Craftsmen and Shopkeepers (ACS) said Tuesday that they are facing several challenges in the country including the expectation of exorbitant taxes.
In a meeting with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) and the ACS, the head of the chamber, Noorulhaq Omari called on the authorities to remove the challenges and work with investors and craftsmen to develop the sector.
Omari said if existing problems are not resolved, craftsmen will start evading tax and cease to operate in the country.
Other ACS members said that they cannot afford the taxes that have been imposed. They also urged the IEA to work with them to resolve their issues.
The Islamic Emirate, however, says that it has plans to sort out the problems – for small, medium and large businesses in the sector.
“The current tax [system], which has been in place for five years now, is not achievable in this current economic climate and will lead to tax evasion and a drop in activity,” said Omari.
Zabihullah Mujahid, the IEA’s spokesman, said substantial progress has been made in various fields in the last six months.
Mujahid said that all the energy used to end the war and the “occupation” by foreign troops will now be used “for the development of the country and the advancement of the economy and the country’s resources”.
Ministry of Finance officials meanwhile said they are looking at cutting tax for small businesses and craftsmen by more than 50 percent.
“We have offered you a discount of more than 50 percent. My request to you is not to count taxes as consumption. Tax is not consumption. This is an investment,” said Meraj Mohammad Meraj, Director General of Revenue of the Ministry of Finance.
The leadership of the Ministry of Economy also emphasized the need for people to support small businesses and craftsmen in the country.
“When there is no safe environment, people are worried, like you look at the last twenty years and the life that has passed,” said Sheikh Mohammad Khalid Hanafi, the Acting of the Ministry of Vice and Virtue of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
According to the ACS, 40 percent of the craftsmen lost their jobs due to COVID-19 and the lack of support from the previous government.
