Afghanistan’s Annual Imports Of Medicine Cost 500 Million Dollars

(Last Updated On: December 24, 2019)

Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) said that although many investments in medicine production by private sectors inside the country have been done, the Afghan government has not supported them yet.

Afghan private medical companies exhibited their products in the 4th Medical Exhibition In Kabul. Most of them had concerns that the government is not supporting their investments and products which is the main reason why too much medicine is being imported annually.

Yonus Mohmand, the deputy of ACCI, said, “private sectors have invested millions in this industry yet the government is not supporting them.”

Meanwhile, the medical advisor of the president Mr. Rezwanullah Ahmadi, rejected these claims and said, “Government has helped a lot, but until the private sectors do not manage their works well, this problem will not be solved.”

The main concern of the private sector is that the government is not including them in the contracts.

Medicine has been one of the key imports of the country. Annually, most of the medicine in Afghanistan are imported from Pakistan, India, Turkey, and Dubai.